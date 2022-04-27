Hoosiers officially welcome Reneau: Scouting report

Five-star forward Malik Reneau is officially an Indiana Hoosier. IU recently announced the addition of the No. 28 recruit in the country to its roster.

“Malik has enjoyed success at the highest level in high school and brings a competitive and winning presence to our program," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. "He’s an outstanding offensive player who continues to expand his game. He has great touch and tremendous footwork and he uses his quickness to his advantage. He has a great Basketball IQ and is an unselfish teammate who has benefitted from working with and against some very talented players on a daily basis.

"Defensively, he is well suited to today’s game. He keeps his man in front of him and can step out in pick and roll situations and hold his own. We are excited to welcome him and his family to Hoosier Nation."

Reneau played high school basketball at Montverde Academy, home of a litany of fellow highly-touted recruits, including future Hoosiers teammate Jalen Hood-Schifino, a five-star point guard. Also playing for Montverde this season were five-star guard Skyy Clark (committed to Illinois), five-star forward Dariq Whitehead (Duke), five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. (uncommitted, 2023 No. 3 overall recruit) and four-star guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (Purdue). Despite playing with so much talent around him, Reneau was a go-to player for the Eagles, averaging 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds against some of the best players in the country. At the GEICO High School Nationals, he averaged 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds, including 14 points and 12 rebounds in the championship game, which Montverde won.

Malik Reneau scouting report

Reneau is currently an interior player, by and large. He can step out and hit the occasional jump shot, but that's not his game and he won't likely take many 3-pointers early on in his career at Indiana, unless the Hoosiers get him on the same plan that turned Race Thompson into a capable outside shooter this offseason. The good news on that front is that, on the few outside Reneau did take, he had decent form and little hesitation. There's something to work with there for Indiana's coaching staff.

The main reason Reneau doesn't often shoot from the outside is because he's so good in the lane. He shot nearly 62% from inside the arc during his AAU season last summer and Montverde often used him in much the same as Indiana uses Trayce Jackson-Davis: feed him the ball in the post and let him go to work. The piece of Reneau's game that makes him a star is his footwork. Once he gets the ball in the post, he has a wide array of little fakes and step-through movements that help him get open looks around the rim and his footwork is the key to all of it. He almost always seems balanced and he's usually able to work himself free for a high-percentage shot even if the defender stays relatively disciplined. Like Jackson-Davis, he is a left-hander who doesn't often go to his right hand, but unlike the IU All-American, he has a substantial face-up game, including the occasional turnaround jumper in the lane. From 10 feet and in, Reneau has outstanding touch and that should help him be a scoring threat from early on in his college career.

Reneau is not an elite athlete, however, and mostly plays below the rim. He's not going to dunk on opponents very often and it will be harder for him to get the ball in the post than it was in high school. He is already a good and willing passer with stellar vision, which will fit right in with Thompson (and Jackson-Davis, if he returns), who is very good at working his way free for interior passes when his fellow big is getting double-teamed. Whether Reneau can be as good at kick-out passes to 3-point shooters as Jackson-Davis was this season remains to be seen.

