Khristian Lander transfers to Western Kentucky: IU roster update

Former Indiana guard Khristian Lander will transfer to Western Kentucky, the Evansville native announced Wednesday afternoon.

Lander will likely always be a what-could-have-been case for the Hoosiers, especially if he turns into a standout in Conference USA or eventually transfers back to a Power Five program. The one-time five-star recruit in the 2021 class re-classified to 2020 and arrived in Bloomington as a scrawny, 160-pound 17-year-old. In two years with the Hoosiers – one under former coach Archie Miller and the other under Mike Woodson – he was never able to really break into the rotation, averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 assists in 9.7 minutes per game over 39 contests.

The biggest issues for Lander were always his size and defense: he was not able to stay in front of his man often enough to earn consistent minutes. On offense, there were flashes of the brilliant court vision, quick first step and dynamic play-making ability that made him a highly-coveted recruit in the first place. One has to wonder what he might have blossomed into had he come into college as scheduled for the 2021-22 season or even redshirted that first year on campus to put on some muscle entered this year as a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility left.

In Western Kentucky, Lander is joining a program that has won at least 19 games in five straight seasons and 20 in four of those campaigns under coach Rick Stansbury. The Hilltoppers return all-conference guard Dayvion McKnight, so Lander likely won't be the focal point of the offense even in the best-case scenario, but the Hilltoppers are certainly re-loading after losing several players to graduation and more to the transfer portal, so there should be plenty of minutes available if he proves himself.

Lander's official departure means Indiana is essentially waiting on two decisions as it goes about finalizing its 2022-23 roster. First up will likely be 6-foot-5 Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis, the reigning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year who has already visited Bloomington. Woodson is reportedly infatuated with Davis's ability and wants him badly, but Dennis is also looking at TCU, Vanderbilt and Kansas State, among other schools and Wednesday it was reported he was also considering returning to Wichita State, as well.

Once Dennis makes his decision, the Hoosiers will pretty much only be waiting on star Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is going through the NBA Draft process and has until June 1 to decide whether he will enter the professional ranks or return for a fourth year with Indiana. That decision, of course, is likely the most important of the offseason for the Hoosiers.

If Jackson-Davis and Dennis both decide to play for the Hoosiers, Indiana will be one scholarship over the limit, unless someone enters the transfer portal before May 1, the deadline to enter the portal and still be eligible to play next season. Seniors Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson could also decide to move on from college basketball and not use their COVID year – neither has officially indicated they plan to return after four years in college. Johnson's case is somewhat tricky because he is facing legal issues from a reckless-driving arrest earlier this month and it's unclear what his punishment from the team might be after that is resolved in court.

dsinn@jg.net