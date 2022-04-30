Micah McFadden goes to Giants in fifth round

Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden kept the Hoosiers' nine-year NFL draft streak alive when he was selected in the fifth round with the 146th overall pick by the New York Giants today.

Indiana has had at least one player drafted every year since 2014, the longest streak since at least one Hoosier was picked every draft from 1983 to 1998. McFadden is the second IU linebacker to be drafted during the Tom Allen Era, joining Chris Covington in 2018. Prior to that, the Hoosiers had not seen a linebacker picked in 30 years.

McFadden was one of the best defensive players at Indiana in recent memory, earning All-American honors in 2020 and racking up three All-Big Ten nods in 2019, '20 and '21. He was one of the few bright spots on Indiana's dismal 2-10 team last season, totaling 77 tackles, 15 1/2 for loss, 6 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. The Hoosiers might well have beaten Cincinnati, an eventual College Football Playoff participant, in September, had McFadden not been ejected in the second quarter for a phantom targeting call with the Hoosiers leading 14-7. The Tampa, Florida, native, who played high school football with Allen's son, Thomas Allen, finished sixth on IU's all-time list with 37 tackles for loss.

McFadden joins a Giants team that has suffered through five straight losing seasons. New York also selected Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers in the sixth round, so there will be competition immediately there for the former Hoosier. McFadden excelled as a downhill blitzer in college and his 4.63 40-yard dash at the IU Pro Day likely helped the Giants envision him as a hard-hitter for whom it can scheme paths to the quarterback or running back.

NFL.com says (on McFadden): "Undersized inside linebacker with adequate diagnose quickness and downhill trigger. His passivity and indecisiveness against Iowa and Ohio State, in particular, seemed out of place relative to the rest of his tape. He's very average in the athleticism and speed departments but is well-prepared and exploits soft spots in blocking schemes to make impact tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He's unable to challenge blocks and constrict gaps as a thumper, but he's tough. McFadden has Day 3 value as a backup inside linebacker with core special teams potential."

NFL.com says (on the draft pick): "The Giants were one of the worst defenses against the run last year and had a need at linebacker coming into the draft. They waited longer than expected to address that need, but McFadden can come in and instantly help out on obvious run downs as well as on special teams."

