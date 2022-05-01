IU Football Roster Update: Hoosiers add Tennessee transfer WR

Indiana football added a transfer wide receiver to its roster today when former Tennessee wideout Andison Coby committed to play for the Hoosiers over offers from Hawaii and Middle Tennessee, among others.

Coby played one season at Northeast Mississippi Junior College, then another year with the Volunteers, during which he appeared in five games. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Coby, originally a Fort Lauderdale, Florida native, hauled in 24 passes for 422 yards and seven touchdowns during his season in junior college, but only had one catch for five yards with the Volunteers.

The Hoosiers need reinforcements at wide receiver. They lost 2020 Big Ten Receiver of the Year Ty Fryfogle to the NFL and his fellow top targets Miles Marshall, Jordyn Williams, Camron Buckley and Jacolby Hewitt entered the transfer portal. Indiana brought in former North Carolina receiver Emery Simmons from the portal and bring back former Florida State star DJ Matthews, four-star redshirt freshman Jaquez Smith and bring in four-star Indianapolis product Omar Cooper, along with Javon Swinton and Malachi Holt-Bennett. In short, there is room for Coby to earn snaps with the Hoosiers in 2022.

