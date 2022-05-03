Woodson to host camp in June

Mike Woodson will host his first summer basketball camp as Indiana coach this year, the Hoosiers announced.

Woodson, who led IU to a 21-14 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance in his first season leading the program, will run his camp for grades 2-9 from June 13-16 and June 20-23 at Assembly Hall and Cook Hall (Indiana basketball's headquarters, located next to the stadium in Bloomington). The staff will include Indiana players, coaches and managers. In a statement announcing the camp, Woodson emphasized the effect attending then-coach Bob Knight's camp as a young player from Indianapolis galvanized his love for Indiana basketball.

“One of the biggest thrills of my life was winning a contest at Coach Knight’s camp and being given a t-shirt for doing so,” Woodson said in the statement. “After that, there really wasn’t any other place that I wanted go to college and there wasn’t a coach who I wanted to play for more than Bob Knight.

“If we can inspire someone and change the direction of their life then I feel like we will have accomplished what we set out to do."

The camp will emphasize fundamental skill development, Indiana says. The daily schedule will include individual instruction, small group instruction, contest and competitions, and 5-on-5 scrimmages. Camp will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Check in will begin June 13 at 8:15 a.m. for the first week and June 20 at the same time for the second week.

The camp will cost $290 and registration (for boys only) can be found at https://www.mikewoodsonbasketballcamps.com/

Girls are encouraged to attend the Teri Moren Camp, the registration for which can be found at https://www.terimorenbasketballcamps.com/.

