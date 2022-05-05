Indiana basketball to face Arizona in December: Report

Indiana basketball is finalizing a plan to play Arizona on Dec. 10 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, according to a report from FanDuel's Jon Rothstein. The teams, who have won a combined six national titles, have never met.

Arizona earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in March and reached the tournament's Sweet 16, finishing with a 33-4 overall record to go along with Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles.

Much like Indiana with Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Wildcats are waiting on a decision from their best player, shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, on whether he will return to school for another season or officially enter the NBA Draft. Mathurin is a projected lottery pick in the draft after averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a steal last season.

The Hoosiers are already scheduled to face defending national champion Kansas on Dec. 17 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

