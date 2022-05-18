Ray Pavy, former IU basketball player, passes away

Former Indiana basketball player Ray Pavy passed away Tuesday at age 80.

Pavy was an Indiana All-Star at New Castle in 1959 and played one season for the Hoosiers' varsity before getting paralyzed in a car crash in 1961. He graduated from Indiana in 1965 and won three sectional titles as a high school basketball coach at Sulphur Springs and Shenandoah, then served as the assistant superintendent at New Castle for 31 years.

“Ray was a beloved friend to so many around the IU Athletic Department, and I will personally miss him enormously,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement. “I always looked forward to seeing him every summer at our men’s basketball reunions and catching up, as well as at so many of our basketball games in years past.

"While his IU playing career was cut short prematurely due to a tragic auto accident, he’s very much been an integral part of our IU Basketball family for the last 60 years. No one has represented the program any better during those 60 years than Ray. I want to extend my deepest condolences to (his wife) Karen and the entire Pavy family."

Pavy played a legendary high school game against future Indiana teammate Jimmy Rayl of Kokomo that saw Rayl score 49 points and Pavy pour in 51 to lead New Castle to a win. Rayl went on to win Mr. Basketball honors in 1959 and averaged nearly 30 points for the Hoosiers in 1961-62.

Pavy's accident occurred around Labor Day prior to the 1961-62 campaign and he missed a year of school recovering. He eventually returned to school and is believed to be the first student to regularly use a wheelchair at IU. University president Herman B. Wells ensured Pavy's classes were on the first floor or in buildings that had a freight elevator for him to use.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of IU and New Castle Basketball legend Ray Pavy," Hoosiers coach Tom Allen wrote on Twitter. "He was a tremendous man of great courage and leadership. The impact he had in the New Castle community was huge and will continue for years to come. Prayers to the entire Pavy family."

