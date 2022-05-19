Pregame: TinCaps (14-21) vs. West Michigan (15-20)

Wednesday was a night to forget for the TinCaps, who fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps 9-0 in the second matchup of a six-game series at Parkview Field. On the way to their 16th loss in 20 games, Fort Wayne managed only three hits, went down within three batters in seven of the nine innings and surrendered 23 Whitecap baserunners (14 hits, seven walks, two HBPs).

Luckily for the TinCaps, it's Noel Vela Night at Parkview Field tonight in the third game of the series. Vela had an out-of-this-world road trip in which he worked 11 scoreless innings over two starts, struck out 18, walked one, gave up seven hits, earned one of Fort Wayne's two victories on the 12-game trip and lowered his ERA to a microscopic 0.34, the best mark in all of Minor League Baseball among qualified pitchers.

Vela has always had the stuff, touching 96 mph with his fastball, dropping in a curveball at 81-82 mph and mixing in a mid-80s cutter. The knock on him for most of last season and the early part of this year was that he was inefficient, walking too many hitters and throwing too many pitches to work deep into games. After he walked five in 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field three weeks ago, manager Brian Esposito said Vela's command needs to be better.

"The walks and things like that, that's where you'll get hurt at levels beyond (High-A)," Esposito said. "At Double-A, Triple-A and the big leagues, they're not swinging at the pitches some of these guys are swinging at. These walks will continue to compound, and he will have trouble getting out of the first inning if he doesn't get back in the saddle and start commanding the zone. Good numbers can act as a deodorant right now, so hopefully we're going to get him a little more efficient with his pitches.

"He finds a way to battle through, no doubt ... but he's got to be better with his pitch efficiency if he wants to continue to move levels. Because this isn't sustainable, to walk five and skate through untouched."

Vela apparently took that advice to heart and enters today coming off two of the best starts of his career and riding a streak of 15 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. The TinCaps could certainly use a pick-me-up after Wednesday's performance.

The Whitecaps will counter Vela with 23-year-old right-hander Jordan Marks, an eighth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Marks dominated the Big South Conference while in college at South Carolina Upstate, going 10-2 with a 2.54 ERA in 15 starts as a senior in 2021. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder has a live arm, touching 98 mph with his fastball (he sits 90-94) and mixing in a decent changeup and slider, but he has struggled with the Whitecaps in his first professional experience this season, going 0-3 with a 6.33 ERA in six appearances (three starts) over 21 1/3 innings. He has not pitched more than four innings or fewer than three in any appearance this year, so expect a long relief appearance (piggyback start) coming after him. He has been long-ball happy this year, giving up six home runs, and tonight is a good night for that as the temperature at first pitch is expected to be above 70 degrees for the first time at Parkview Field this season.

The TinCap lineup, however, has been quiet recently. Fort Wayne has been shut out five times in its last eight home games and Wednesday saw the first instance this season that neither leadoff hitter Corey Rosier nor Robert Hassell III reached base. Those two start again tonight in their usual places atop the lineup and Matthew Acosta is back at first base after going 5 for 7 in his two games with the TinCaps since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. Acosta had two of Fort Wayne's three hits Wednesday, including a beautiful bunt to beat the shift in the eighth.

It's a gorgeous environment for baseball at Parkview Field tonight, one of the first really summer-ish nights of the season. With Colts running back Nyheim Hines at the game for Colts At-Bat and Noel Vela on the mound, it should be an excellent atmosphere.

dsinn@jg.net