Four-star safety Daeh McCullough decommits from Hoosiers

Indiana football class of 2023 commitment Daeh McCullough, son of former Hoosiers running backs coach Deland McCullough, announced Thursday he is decommitting from IU. The younger McCullough was the jewel of Indiana's 2023 class – he is ranked No. 177 in the country, No. 2 in Indiana and 12th nationally among safeties, according to 247sports.com.

"I would like to thank everyone at Indiana for everything they've done for me and my family ever since I was a child," McCullough wrote on Twitter. "Second, I want to thank the staff for showing nothing but love to me, along with my family as a whole. ... I'll always love Hoosier Nation and wish nothing but the best for the university."

McCullough was one of only three players IU had committed in the 2023 class, which now features just Greensburg tight end Sam West and Hollywood, Florida, offensive lineman William Larkins, neither of whom is ranked in the top 500 nationally.

McCullough would have been the third-highest-rated player to sign with the Hoosiers since 247 began ranking players in 2000. He originally committed to IU in the heady days of spring 2021, when Indiana was coming off a 6-2 season that saw the Hoosiers climb into the top 10 of the AP Poll. At the time, McCullough's father was the Indiana running backs coach and the younger McCullough was going to high school in Bloomington. He is now at South Bend St. Joseph.

After the Hoosiers went 2-10 in 2021, Deland McCullough left to take the running backs coach job at Notre Dame. Daeh McCullough and his brother, edge rusher Dasan McCullough, a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, originally pledged to stick with the Hoosiers, but Daeh appears to have changed his mind. It's possible he'll end up with the Irish, though national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong of 247 has predicted he will land at Cincinnati. Indiana has already lost one blue-chip recruit to the Irish because of Deland McCullough's departure as four-star incoming freshman running back Gi'Bran Payne asked out of his national letter of intent and committed to Notre Dame weeks later.

Indiana's recruiting took an enormous leap forward after its good 2019 campaign and its even better 2020. The Hoosiers landed a 2022 class, headlined by Dasan McCullough, that ranks No. 26 in the country even without Payne. The good news is those incoming freshmen are likely going to get a lot of playing time as the Hoosiers try to bounce back from a miserable 2021 season. The bad news is the '23 class might be in big trouble if IU can't at least turn in a respectable campaign this fall. Worse, after Daeh McCullough's decommitment, Indiana has to wonder whether Dasan McCullough, the highest-rated recruit ever to sign with the Hoosiers (No. 75 overall), will make the same decision, either this summer or after the 2022 season.

dsinn@jg.net