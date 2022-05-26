Jackson-Davis embraces responsibility, expectations in return to IU

Trayce Jackson-Davis knows his return to Indiana for his senior campaign makes the Hoosiers one of the favorites in the Big Ten and a preseason top 25 team. After two seasons that ended without an NCAA Tournament appearance to start his career and a modestly successful 21-14 campaign that broke a five-year IU tournament drought last season, Jackson-Davis believes his team is ready for bigger goals.

"We finally have talent, and there's actual expectations for what we can do," Jackson-Davis said. "Just trying to get one championship under my belt, whether it be Big Ten or national. Obviously, I would want national more, but starting with the Big Ten, I think it would be huge because I feel like we're a top three team right now (in the conference). I love having expectations and having pressure with that situation because we've never had it in the past."

Jackson-Davis, the 2021 All-American and three-time All-Big Ten performer who last week announced he would pull his name out of the NBA Draft and return to the Hoosiers for a fourth season, spoke with the media Monday at his parents' house in Greenwood, his first comments since making that decision, and was remarkably candid in his outlook for next season, his discussions about the upcoming campaign with coach Mike Woodson and how he thinks the Hoosiers can be successful.

One point is clear: Jackson-Davis's expectations for this team are as high as any fan's and he plans to take direct responsibility for turning the team's potential into reality. That began in earnest when he told Woodson he was coming back. In the course of that conversation, the 6-foot-9 forward also laid out some suggestions for practice, which he hoped would help the team reach a level beyond that of Big Ten also-ran and NCAA Tournament bubble team, where the Hoosiers have been mired since 2016. Among those suggestions: switch up the teams at practice more often (rather than having starters faced backups all the time) and increase focus on offense.

"A lot of guys didn't get a chance to play with certain guys last year, and I think that's going to change," Jackson-Davis said. "We're going to mix it around a lot. We spent last year focusing on defense, and we rarely focused on offense. Just seeing what we can do and what we can achieve with actually putting more time and effort in (on offense) is going to be really key for us."

Jackson-Davis had one other suggestion for Woodson: a one-strike rule for drug offenses. He did not mince words on the matter when talking with the media Monday.

"It's my last year, this is my last time being at IU, and I don't want anything of that nature ruining our season," the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball said. "If you're that selfish to do that during the season, then you don't need to play for this university. I think it's plain and simple. (The coaching staff has) kind of been sticklers about it, but it's always giving chances and chances and chances. Being the team captain, I feel like we've had enough chances. We're mature enough to know what's right and what's wrong. That's a big thing for us. I think it's a big thing with a lot of the teams I've been on with the drugs affecting our team. So we're not having that this year. We have enough to do."

Asked whether drugs were a problem for the Hoosiers last season, he said the bigger issue was "getting in trouble in general" (likely referring to the five players who were suspended for a game against Northwestern because of a curfew violation), but added:

"It definitely has had effects in the past. So I'll just leave it at that."

Of course, there has already been one off-the-court incident that has marred Indiana's otherwise-positive offseason: Xavier Johnson's arrest for reckless driving. The fifth-year senior point guard drove 90 mph on North Walnut Street in Bloomington at 3 a.m. in early April and ran a stop sign. He was also cited for not pulling over immediately when police put their lights on behind him and his case is still in the court system.

Jackson-Davis said Woodson has already spoken with Johnson, an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten point guard with whom Jackson-Davis developed a tight on-court chemistry at the end of last season, about the incident and he and the coach are confident nothing of that nature will happen again.

"I think X is going to have his head straight," Jackson-Davis said. "He's going to be with me most of the time, me and (sixth-year senior) Race (Thompson). That's who he's going to hang out with, who he's going to be with. We're going to make the right decisions. He's going to make the right decisions for us. There's not going to be any of that, no funny business going on. Coach Woodson and him have already had those discussions. So he's ready to get started, ready to get to work for next year."

As for Jackson-Davis himself, the goal this season will be the same as it has been each of the last two years: develop a 15-20-foot jump shot. That will not only help him move up NBA Draft boards, it will also open up space for Indiana's offense – opposing big men will not be able to play 10 feet off the IU forward when he is a step behind the free-throw line if he is a threat to shoot from there. He emphasized he and Johnson will run many different variations of the pick-and-roll offense and he hopes to be able to add a pick-and-pop element to it this year, as well. Woodson told Jackson-Davis he wants the forward to take 4-5 jump shots per contest and 10-12 shots around the rim.

Jackson-Davis spent the NBA Draft process working out with a trainer in Los Angeles. In preparation for the NBA Combine, where scouts said they wanted to see Jackson-Davis shoot and guard on the perimeter, he practiced like a guard, working on ball-handling, reading movements in on-ball perimeter defense and, of course, getting up plenty of jump shots. Jackson-Davis ultimately didn't get to participate at the Combine after a positive test for COVID-19, but the lessons he learned in LA will likely help him with Indiana this season, as well.

A video emerged from those training sessions in which the former Center Grove star was hitting 20-foot jumpers with what looked like a smooth, repeatable, confident stroke. He said he had not really made any changes to his form, but had simply gained confidence in taking the shots.

"(My trainer) said, 'When you catch it, always look to shoot first,'" Jackson-Davis said. "I think the biggest thing for me is, when I would catch the ball, I would always wait and see what to do instead of just letting it go. I feel like when I'm in rhythm and I'm shooting the ball without any hesitation, it's a totally different looking shot, especially when I'm shooting with confidence. (That video) was just my natural looking shot. I didn't tweak anything about it."

Jackson-Davis returns to an Indiana team that brings back four of its five starters, a bevy of key backups and will welcome a top 10 recruiting class in the fall. The Hoosier forward pointed to Woodson as a main reason IU has been able to acquire and retain talent in the last 12 months.

"I just think Coach Woodson, just from the beginning, the moment that he got here, told us it was going to be a family," Jackson-Davis said. "I think all the players took that to heart. We all hold each other accountable. We pick guys up, and he's the same way. He's a great coach, and he does things the right way. I asked around, I asked last year, Carmelo Anthony, he told me he was his favorite coach he ever played for, and I can see why now. Just having that and the head of the snake is the guy that you want, and that's Coach Woodson. He's an all around a great guy, and he has great character."

While Jackson-Davis was preparing for the Combine, he didn't have much contact with his Indiana teammates. Johnson was a vocal presence on Twitter, urging his fellow upperclassman to come back for another season in Bloomington, and Jackson-Davis talked with Thompson somewhat about his decision, but all of his teammates encouraged him simply to make the best choice for himself. Now that he has another year on the court with them, he is excited to return to Bloomington and get to work.

"That's all my guys," said Jackson-Davis, who is one of only two players in IU history with 1,500 points and 750 rebounds and 150 blocks. "I haven't seen them in two months. I can't wait to go back down on campus and see them. They're excited. They're ready to go to work. I think they expect the same things that I do."

