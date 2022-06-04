Individual player merchandise coming to IU

Indiana Athletics has partnered with Campus Ink, a custom t-shirt and apparel business based in Champaign, Illinois, to create merchandise for all Hoosiers athletes, IU announced.

Campus Ink will set up a complete merchandising store, featuring officially licensed shirseys (t-shirt jerseys) and apparel. Each athlete will have a "personalized digital locker room" that will contain his or her merchandise. The store will go live in the fall and a portion of all sales will go to the athlete in question, who will be able to benefit through the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness rules.

Indiana graduate Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is an investor in Campus Ink.

"I'm really excited that the leading NIL company, Campus Ink, and the best university on the planet, my alma mater, Indiana University, are working together," Cuban said in a statement. "The sky is the limit!"

Campus Ink handles all the product creation, design, marketing, fulfillment and customer service for its athletes. Additionally, the business works directly with the athletes to educate them on merchandising, marketing and sales trends.

In practice, this means IU fans will be able to buy shirseys with Hoosier players' names on the back and a portion of those proceeds will go to the players themselves. It's a way for fans to put money in the players' pockets and get some personalized apparel that was not available in the past.

"Campus Ink is the national leader in the NIL merchandise space, making them a perfect fit for our student-athletes," IU athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement. "I am excited for what this means not only for our students' ability to maximize their NIL opportunities, but also for our fans who will have first-of-its-kind opportunities to show their support for our student-athletes and programs with high-end, officially licensed IU merchandise. This is the latest example of IU being at the forefront of this new era of intercollegiate athletics."

At Illinois, where Campus Ink got its start in September 2021, athletes received more than $70,000 in total proceeds in the first six months of operation.

