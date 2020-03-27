MiLB to offer streaming service free until start of season

Minor League Baseball announced today it is offering a free preview of MiLB.TV, its subscription-based streaming service, to all fans while the start of the season is delayed. New and existing subscribers are invited to stream all TinCaps home games from the 2019 season, as well as select road games. The preview will be offered free to fans until the MiLB season begins.

“We all miss baseball, and by providing a free preview of MiLB.TV, we hope to help fans engage and stay connected with the game they love," MiLB digital executive Katie Davison said in a statement. "We know fans are coping with a lot of change in their lives these days and hopefully this will enable them to re-live the countless memories and highlights from last season in the comfort of their homes."

In addition to the archived games available on the streaming service, MiLB will be re-airing and producing unique content from archived game footage across MiLB.com and MiLB social channels.

