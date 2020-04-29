Minor League Baseball shoots down report of season cancellation

A report surfaced this afternoon that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season had been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report was sourced to "multiple agents representing minor league players", who were reportedly informally advised today that MLB will expand rosters for a condensed major-league season.

That report, which obviously would have affected the TinCaps and the rest of the Midwest League, was shot down forcefully by Minor League Baseball tonight.

"The report circulating tonight that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled is false," the statement said. "Minor League Baseball has confirmed with Major League Baseball that no such statement was made. No decision has been made as to when it will be safe to begin the 2020 season."

There really isn't much wiggle room in that statement. The status of the MiLB season likely remains uncertain for now.

dsinn@jg.net