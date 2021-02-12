Midwest League gets new name

The Midwest League has a new moniker.

The TinCaps and 11 other teams that were formerly members of the Midwest League will comprise the newly-formed High-A Central, MLB announced. The league will be split into two six-team divisions and the TinCaps will be in the East Division.

The teams in the new league will be the Dayton Dragons, Great Lakes Loons, Lake County Captains, West Michigan Whitecaps, Lansing Lugnuts and TinCaps (East Division) and the Beloit Snappers, Cedar Rapids Kernels, South Bend Cubs, Peoria Chiefs, Quad Cities River Bandits and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (West Division).

The move is the next step in the re-alignment of the minor leagues that is taking place this offseason. The four levels of the new MiLB system – Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A have all been split into geographically-related "divisions" (all with names like High-A Central), with three such groups at Low-A, High-A and Double-A and two at Triple-A.

MLB is calling all of the minor leagues collectively the "Player Development League" and it's likely the parent organization will eventually sell naming rights to the circuit, as with the NBA's G League.

In addition to the new divisions, MLB is giving minor-league teams such as the TinCaps "Player Development Licenses", which the major leagues say will ensure a new set of standards in team facilities and player working conditions.

“We are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues’ tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field.

"We look forward to demonstrating the best of our game throughout local communities, supporting all those who are working hard to grow the sport, and sharing unrivaled technology and resources with minor league teams and players."

dsinn@jg.net