TinCaps to begin selling tickets

The TinCaps will began selling single-game tickets for the 2021 season April 20, the team announced Monday.

The tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. at www.tincapstickets.com. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 260-482-6400. Tickets are available at the Parkview Field Ticket Office, as well. Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for May 4.

The downtown stadium will have a reduced capacity at the start of the season, with socially-distanced seating "pods" available. The TinCaps are hopeful that the ballpark’s capacity will increase as the season progresses, the team said in a statement.

Instead of selling tickets for the whole season at once, the TinCaps are selling tickets in "phases." Phase 1, which starts on April 20, will see tickets made available for games from May 4-June 13. Tickets for games in late June and beyond will become available at a later date.

Fans attending games at Parkview Field will be required to wear masks, except when actively eating or drinking in assigned seats, and practice social distancing. All transactions will be cashless.