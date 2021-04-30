TinCaps return to Parkview

For the first time since August 2019, the TinCaps took the field at Parkview Field this afternoon.

The team's 2021 roster, which will be released in the coming days, got its first look at the field where it will play its 60 home games this season when it held a light workout that included stretching and some throwing. Some of the players, though it it not yet clear how many, have been at the field before, because they were on the team's roster in years past, when it was a Low-A affiliate.

Now a High-A team, the TinCaps will open play in their first season in the newly-minted High-A Central on Tuesday, when they play host to the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field. Among the players on the Whitecaps' roster is 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson, a powerful corner infielder from Arizona State.

Attached are Journal Gazette photos from the TinCaps' workout this afternoon.

