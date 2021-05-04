Pregame: TinCaps vs. West Michigan Whitecaps

After nearly two years, with an entire season wiped out in the meantime, TinCaps baseball returns to Parkview Field tonight. Fort Wayne's minor-league team, newly-promoted to the High-A level, will play its first game since Sept. 2, 2019 tonight when it takes on the West Michigan Whitecaps on Opening Day of the 2021 campaign.

It's been a long time coming after the 2020 season was canceled entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic and the start of the 2021 season was pushed back a month to allow minor-leaguers to have their own separate spring training after the MLB players left camp in April, but the wait will finally be over at 7:05 p.m. That's when the first pitch will be thrown from TinCaps starter Ethan Elliott, a 24-year-old left-hander.

There will be plenty that will be different at Parkview Field, especially at the start of the season. Masks will be required and fan attendance will be limited to about 3,000 until the middle of June. Teams will face off six times in a row instead of the usual 3-4 in order to cut down on travel, while fireworks nights won't get started until the first week of June. There will also be aesthetic changes to Parkview Field, including a brand new HD video board, an improved sound system and more protective netting around the ballpark to protect fans from line drives.

On the field, however, play will be the same as it's ever been. In fact, it will actually be a higher quality of play because the TinCaps have moved one step closer to the major leagues. They have many of the same players as they did in 2018 and 2019, but those players are older, more mature and at a more developed stage of their careers. The team's starting lineup features seven players who have been in Fort Wayne before, starting with second baseman and leadoff hitter Reinaldo Ilarraza, who was with the TinCaps for all of 2017 and part of 2018.

A name to watch is cleanup hitter Tirso Ornelas, the left-fielder who had a .341 OBP and eight home runs with the TinCaps as an 18-year-old in 2018. After struggling somewhat at High-A Lake Elsinore in 2019, manager Anthony Contreras said Ornelas has gotten significantly stronger and looks like a potential breakout candidate this season. He remains one of the top 20 prospects in San Diego's farm system.

Among the returnees from 2019 are designated hitter Dwanya Williams-Sutton and shortstop Justin Lopez, who are batting sixth and seventh, respectively. Williams-Sutton led the Midwest League in OBP at .411 two years ago and set a TinCaps record with 32 HBP, while Lopez hit 13 home runs and drove in 57 at just 18 years of age. The shortstop will be playing his third straight season in the Summit City.

Elliott is a new face in Fort Wayne who spent all of 2019 with short-season Tri-City. He dominated there, posting a 1.77 ERA and 38 strikeouts against four walks in 35 2/3 innings. When he was drafted in 2019, his fastball topped out at 89, but he has a solid changeup and good command. It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to get hitters out at the higher level, but he gets the ball to start the season tonight.

Elliott will face a West Michigan lineup that includes 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson. The masher from Arizona State, who got on base at a .463 clip and hit 54 home runs with 130 RBI in 129 games in his three-year college career, will start at third base and bat second tonight in his first professional game. He is a singular talent and has generated hype even beyond the usual No. 1 overall draft pick.

The Whitecaps will send 20-year-old right-hander Keider Montero to the mound to oppose Elliott, who is four years older than his counterpart. Montero is also making his High-A debut, but the No. 33 prospect in the Tigers' system, per Fangraphs, had a 2.55 ERA at Short-season A in 2019 and a 1.57 ERA in rookie-ball the same year. Despite his age, he's earned this shot.

Tonight, of course, the actual results of the game are less important than the fact that there will be a game. Weather permitting, that is, as there is plenty of cloud cover hanging over Parkview Field this afternoon. If it holds off, baseball will be back and the wait will be over.

