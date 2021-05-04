TinCaps beat West Michigan, 8-0, on Opening Day

TinCaps pitchers struck out 16 West Michigan hitters, Justin Lopez and Kelvin Melean drove in three runs apiece with one swing each and Fort Wayne returned to the diamond for the first in 610 days with a 8-0 victory over the Whitecaps at Parkview Field.

How it Happened

TinCaps starting pitcher Ethan Elliott, making his Fort Wayne debut, made sure that the 2021 started off on the right foot. The 24-year-old left-hander ripped through the opening inning, striking out all three hitters he saw, including 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson, who was making his professional debut.

Elliott struck out the first four hitters he faced before losing Danny Cabrera for a walk after getting ahead 0-2. He worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the second and cruised through the rest of his start, mowing down West Michigan hitters one after another with a combination of terrific command and good off-speed pitches. His fastball topped out at 90 mph, but his curveball and changeup were both moving well despite the chilly weather. Elliott blazed through four innings, striking out nine.

In the fourth, Elliott achieved a rare feat, striking out the side in order on just nine pitches. For context on how rare that is, only 94 MLB pitchers have ever done it and only seven have ever done it twice, making it about three times as rare as a no-hitter. That was it for Elliott's night as the TinCaps and Padres keep tight leashes on their pitchers in the early portion of the season.

Elliott got plenty of support from the Fort Wayne bats and some assistance from the West Michigan defense. The TinCaps struck first in the second inning, loading the bases with two walks and a hit by pitch. Lopez came close to a big knock with a drive to the wall, but it was caught and Jawuan Harris came to the plate with three on and one out. He grounded up the middle for what should have been a double play, but the speedy former college football player hustled all the way and the relay throw was wide of the bag, going to the wall and allowing two runs to score for a 2-0 Fort Wayne lead.

In the third, Lopez added to the score, making the big swing he narrowly missed in the second. After a walk and a hit by pitch, the 20-year-old shortstop unloaded on a pitch on the inner half, depositing it over the right-center field fence for a 3-run homer to put his team ahead 5-0.

The rest of the game was more or less a formality, but Fort Wayne put the game out of reach for good in the seventh with a three-run triple from Melean that blooped down the right-field line and rolled into the corner. The TinCaps had loaded the bases with two walks and a single and all three came around to score on Melean's three-bagger to extend the advantage to 8-0. Melean overslid the base at third and gave the fans some excitement by getting into a rundown between third and home before finally getting tagged out.

Player of the Game: Justin Lopez

Lopez, playing in the first game of his third season in Fort Wayne, had a terrific all-around game. He went 1 for 4 with a homer and three RBI and he hit the ball hard for outs twice with a flyout to the wall in left and a bullet into the shift up the middle that went as a grounder to short. Lopez led the TinCaps in home runs in 2019 with 13. On defense, the shortstop made a highlight-reel play in the fifth, charging to glove a slow roller and firing across his body for the third out of the inning.

Extra innings

The game opened the 2021 season, the 28th season in Fort Wayne franchise history, the 12th season at Parkview Field and the 12th season the team has been called the TinCaps. It was the first game in Fort Wayne franchise history at High-A. ... In High-A this year, MLB is testing a new rule by which pitchers must step off the rubber before making a pick-off move to first base. The Whitecaps struggled with the rule, committing three balks. ... Torkelson went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk. ... Williams-Sutton was hit by a pitch in the third inning. He set a TinCaps record with 32 HBP in 2019, when he led the Midwest League in OBP at .411. Williams-Sutton also walked twice. ... Seven of the nine players in the TinCaps' starting lineup had played for Fort Wayne before. Only Yorman Rodriguez and Jonny Homza made their TinCaps debuts among position players. ... Elliott did not get a decision despite a sparkling outing. At short-season Tri-City in 2019, the left-hander made 12 starts with a 1.77 ERA, but had a 0-0 record. ... Fort Wayne hitters drew 11 walks and were hit by pitches twice. ... Catcher Jonny Homza walked twice and singled in his first game in Fort Wayne.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second game of a season-opening six-game series. The TinCaps will send 24-year-old right-hander Matt Waldron to the mound for his first appearance at High-A. Waldron, acquired in a 2020 trade with Cleveland, had a 2.96 ERA and 57 strikeouts against four walks in 45 2/3 innings across two levels in 2019. The Whitecaps will counter right-hander Hugh Smith, who was 0-4 with a 3.63 ERA at West Michigan in 2019, when the Whitecaps were a Low-A team.

dsinn@jg.net