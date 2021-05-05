TinCaps open season with a bang

One down, 119 to go.

The TinCaps opened their 2021 season with a win tonight, ending a far-too-long layoff with an 8-0 victory over the visiting West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field. While fans in the stands were simply happy to be able to watch the team again, Fort Wayne's High-A ballclub put on an outstanding performance, as well, shutting down the Whitecap offense and piling up runs with bunches of walks and clutch hits. It's difficult to envision how the first game of the season could have gone better.

Starting pitcher Ethan Elliott, making his TinCaps debut, got the ball rolling in the right direction in the first inning when he struck out the side in a 1-2-3 frame. He did the same in the fourth inning, which was a rare "immaculate inning," with three strikeouts on nine pitches to retire the side. Elliott pitched four innings and gave up just one hit while striking out nine, moving his off-speed pitches all over the zone and generating whiff after whiff.

"Everything just felt really good," the 24-year-old lefty said. "The mentality was attack the zone, never give up and relentless pursuit of batters. Overall, really good job today."

The TinCaps' Opening Day starter got a boost from the crowd, which was near the pandemic-limited capacity of about 3,000 for the first game of the season. It wasn't quite a packed house on the Fourth of July, but the fans provided plenty of atmosphere despite a night that started rainy and stayed cold throughout. For Elliott and his teammates, after a season away from the game and a month of spring training drudgery, the cheers were the sweetest sound imaginable.

"It was pretty amazing," Elliott said of the crowd support. "We've gone this past month (at minor-league spring training) without crowds, it's an eerie feeling without crowds. So definitely, it could have been 15 people in the stands, it would have made a huge difference, but it was a great turnout tonight even with the weather and we're really thankful."

The TinCaps eventually struck out 16 batters (relievers Austin Smith, Cody Tyler and Felix Minjarez combined to fan seven in five shutout innings) and gave up just four hits. Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk in his first pro game and Smith made him look especially silly with a two-strike slider that Torkelson took an awkward late hack in the eighth for a strikeout. The TinCaps are unlikely to keep the former Arizona State slugger, who smashed 54 home runs in 129 college games, down for long, so they'll have to enjoy that while they can.

Fort Wayne's pitching staff didn't need to be nearly as good as it was, however, because the offense had a stellar night of its own. The TinCaps drew 11 walks and Justin Lopez and Kelvin Melean each drove in three runs with one swing. For Lopez, it was a three-run homer in the third and for Melean a three-run triple in the eighth. Lopez in particular put good swings on the ball all game and might have had two home runs if the night had been somewhat warmer and the ball carrying a little better. The bottom line for the TinCaps, however, is that they refused to chase bad balls, took advantage of West Michigan mistakes and were just generally tough outs. This is a balanced, dangerous lineup from 1-9.

"It's good to see them putting good swings on fastballs, stuff that we preach every day in workouts," manager Anthony Contreras said. "We'll continue to press that on these guys, we want to be able to hit the fastball and control the strike zone and for the most part we did that tonight."

The TinCaps are 1-0 as a High-A ballclub. They've got five more games against West Michigan before they move on to face a different opponent, but they've already made a statement: they're happy to be back on the field, but they're good, too.

