Pregame: TinCaps (1-0) vs. West Michigan (0-1)

TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said before the season began that his heart would be racing on Opening Day after 20 months away from games that matter, but that after the first game, it would be "business as usual" for the fifth-year skipper and his team.

If that's the case, then business as usual starts tonight and the TinCaps can begin the real work of getting to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They made a loud statement in Tuesday night's opener, winning 8-0 behind terrific performances from the pitching staff (16 strikeouts, four hits) and the offense (11 walks and a three-run homer for Justin Lopez). Now, they have go about proving that is the norm rather than a rarity.

For the second straight game, the TinCaps' starter is a 24-year-old who has been terrific in the lower levels of the minor leagues, but has never pitched above short-season A-ball. Ethan Elliott proved Tuesday that he has what it takes to get outs at High-A, tossing four shutout innings and striking out nine. Now, it's Matt Waldron's turn. The right-hander will be making his debut in the Padres organization after coming over in the 2020 trade that also brought former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger to San Diego. That was a blockbuster deal in which former TinCaps Joey Cantillo, Owen Miller, Gabriel Arias, Austin Hedges and Cal Quantrill went to Cleveland. No pressure, Matt! Waldron dominated across two levels in 2019, going 4-0 with a 2.96 ERA. His peripheral numbers were even better, as he struck out 57 and walked only four in 45 2/3 innings. That's no guarantee of success at this level, but Waldron's track record of dominance extends back to college, when he was No. 2 in the nation in K/BB ratio at Nebraska in 2019, so his stellar pro debut did not come out of nowhere.

He'll face a West Michigan lineup that struggled in the opener. That includes 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson, a wildly-talented hitter who went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk in his first pro game. Torkelson was a star from Day 1 at Arizona State, so it's unlikely he's had many games like that in his entire baseball life; he was visibly frustrated after striking out for the third time on an awkward swing at a breaking ball from Austin Smith. It will be interesting to see how one of the game's top prospects responds to some adversity early in his pro career.

The Whitecaps will counter Waldron with 25-year-old right-hander Garrett Hill, who was nearly unhittable in the Midwest League in 2019, posting a 1.41 ERA in 38 1/3 innings before being promoted to High-A. He was solid at the higher level, as well, going 6-6 with a 2.63 ERA and more than a strikeout per inning, so he knows how to get outs at this level. Hill throws a fastball that touches 94 mph, plus a slider and changeup, and he almost never gives up home runs. His walk totals were relatively pedestrian, however, and the TinCaps will once again try to avoid expanding the zone after doing much of their damage with bases on balls Tuesday.

Fort Wayne's lineup features several players making their season debuts, including right-fielder Michael Curry and designated hitter Ethan Skender, who both had very good 2019 campaigns with the TinCaps, especially down the stretch of the regular season. Speedy Jawuan Harris, who dropped a perfect bunt single down the third-base line in the opener, will bat leadoff after hitting in the No. 9 hole Tuesday.

Following a rainy and cold night at the ballpark for the first game of the season, the second matchup will be somewhat warmer and much sunnier. It should be a pleasant evening at Parkview Field as the TinCaps look to reach 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

