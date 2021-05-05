TinCaps beat West Michigan, 4-2, improve to 2-0

Luis Almanzar ripped a two-run single to center in the sixth and the TinCaps' pitching dominated for a second straight night as Fort Wayne won 4-2 in the second of a six-game series against West Michigan.

How it Happened

After a three-run homer from Justin Lopez and a Kelvin Melean three-run triple in Tuesday's opener, Fort Wayne 0 for its first 6 with runners in scoring position tonight, preventing the hosts from taking advantage of some early opportunities. Twice in the first five innings the TinCaps put the first two runners on base, but they were only able to get one run combined out of those opportunities and that came when Melean grounded into a double play in the third. In the fifth, Jawuan Harris struck out with runners on second and third and one out and Melean grounded sharply back to the pitcher to end the threat.

That all changed in the sixth inning. Fort Wayne entered the bottom of the inning trailing 2-1, but West Michigan let the tying run on base when shortstop Trei Cruz threw the ball away on a routine ground ball from Jonny Homza. Michael Curry followed with his second hit of the day, a solid single up the middle, and then Justin Lopez blooped a single down the left field line to knot the score at 2. Lopez came up clutch for the second straight night and has four RBI this season.

After an Ethan Skender walk, Almanzar continued his excellent day, ripping a single to center that drove in two runs and broke the deadlock. The TinCaps should have had another run when Skender tried to score from third on a wild pitch, but was tagged out. It appeared that Skender had beaten the tag, but the call went the other way, to the runner's surprise. Skender went back to the dugout shaking his head and saying "Wow," and manager Anthony Contreras discussed the call with plate umpire Justin Juska, but to no avail and it remained a 4-2 game.

The second game of the season started much like the first, with the TinCaps' starting pitcher flying through the top of the first. Right-hander Matt Waldron struck out two in a 1-2-3 opening inning, including a looking strikeout of 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson, who didn't like the call. The first few innings were tough on hitters because the shadows at Parkview Field had crossed home plate, but not had yet enveloped the pitcher's mound, meaning the ball was transitioning from light into shadow halfway to home plate. There were four looking strikeouts in the first two innings, partially as a result of that phenomenon.

In the second inning, however, Whitecaps catcher Dillon Dingler successfully battled the shadows and lined a shot down the right-field line. The ball cleared the fence by the slimmest of margins, but it got out for the first West Michigan run of the season and a 1-0 Whitecaps advantage.

TinCaps pitcher Matt Waldron was generally very good outside of that Dingler home run, though he did give up another run in the fourth after a couple of singles – one by Torkelson, his first pro hit – and a fielder's choice. The 24-year-old right-hander sat 91-92 mph with his fastball and worked quickly, getting into a rhythm and keeping West Michigan mostly off balance. After Opening Day starter Ethan Elliott was removed following four shutout innings Tuesday, the TinCaps gave Waldron a somewhat longer leash, letting him go out for the fifth inning because he only thrown 49 pitches. He rewarded their faith in him, retiring the side in order on 10 pitches with a pair of strikeouts.

Waldron also got some help from the Fort Wayne defense in the third inning when Whitecaps catcher Rey Rivera launched a fly ball to deep left-center. Harris, playing center field got a great jump on the ball and used his speed to run it down deep in the gap. Harris already bunted for a hit in the first game of the season, as well, and it's obvious his speed will be a factor again this year after he stole 29 bases in 2019.

The TinCaps held the lead in the late innings thanks part to reliever Edwuin Bencomo. The 22-year-old right-hander did yeoman's work down the stretch, pitching 3 2/3 shutout frames and striking out nine while giving up only two hits. He struck four straight hitters spanning the eighth and ninth, fanning Torkelson for the second time in three innings. Bencomo, who pitched part of the season with Fort Wayne in 2019, even pitched around a two-base error by left-fielder Tirso Ornelas in the sixth: Ornelas flat-out dropped a routine fly ball with one out, but Bencomo struck out the next two to escape the jam and keep Fort Wayne within a run. The righty got the victory and deservedly so.

Player of the Game: Luis Almanzar

Almanzar, who spent significant parts of 2018 and 2019 with the TinCaps, struck out twice in his season debut Tuesday, but he rebounded with a solid performance at the plate and in the field tonight. He singled twice, drove in two, walked and scored a run and on defense made a nice scoop on a throw from short. Fort Wayne is expecting big things from the former top prospect, who is hoping for a breakout season.

Extra innings

The TinCaps are 2-0 for the first time since 2019. ... TinCaps making their 2021 debuts tonight included Skender, Curry and third baseman Olivier Basabe. Almanzar, who signed for a $4.05 million bonus at 17 years old, made his first start of the season, playing first. Harris batted leadoff after hitting in the No. 9 hole Tuesday. ... Fort Wayne walked six times after taking 11 free passes in the season-opener. ... TinCaps pitchers struck out 16 hitters after also fanning 16 on Opening Day. ... Torkelson hit third and went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts. He has struck out in six of his eight pro plate appearances. ... Waldron was making his debut in the San Diego system after coming over in the 2020 trade with Cleveland that also brought Mike Clevinger to the Padres. Former TinCaps Joey Cantillo, Owen Miller, Gabriel Arias, Austin Hedges and Cal Quantrill went to Cleveland in the trade. Waldron pitched five innings, striking out six without a walk and giving up two runs on three hits. ... Right-hander Carter Loewen got the save for Fort Wayne. He faced one hitter and struck him out to end the game. It was his professional debut.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in a six-game series. The TinCaps will send 23-year-old right-hander Anderson Espinoza to the mound for his season debut and fellow right-hander Grant Mosser will be a "piggyback" starter. Espinoza, once the No. 2 pitching prospect in all of baseball, per Fangraphs, will be making his first appearance in an official game since 2016 after having two Tommy John surgeries. Mosser led the Midwest League in K/BB ratio in 2019 with Fort Wayne.

The Whitecaps will counter with 25-year-old right-hander Chance Kirby, who is playing his third season with West Michigan. He went 5-8 with a 4.90 ERA in 17 appearances (13 starts) in the Midwest League in 2019.

dsinn@jg.net