Pregame: TinCaps (2-0) vs. West Michigan (0-2)

The day has arrived.

It has been 1,709 days since TinCaps right-hander Anderson Espinoza last stepped on the mound in an official professional baseball game. The 6-foot, 190-pound flamethrower was once the No. 2 pitching prospect in baseball and the 10th-ranked prospect overall. Before MacKenzie Gore, Ryan Weathers and others arrived on the scene in the Padres farm system, Espinoza was considered a potential future ace on the big-league staff.

The last time Espinoza pitched was Aug. 31, 2016, ironically enough, also at Parkview Field for the TinCaps. He went four innings and struck out six, giving up one run on three hits. It was business as usual for the talented young hurler, who was then only 18 years old.

Then came the surgeries. A Tommy John operation in the spring of 2017, then another in the spring of 2019 as he was getting ready to make a comeback. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and suddenly it had been four full seasons since Espinoza had thrown a pitch in a game that counts. That drought is set to end tonight, when he is slated to take the mound against West Michigan in an effort to help the TinCaps reach 3-0 for the first time since 2013. Wouldn't you know it, rain is in the forecast. As I type this about 50 minutes before first pitch, the tarp is being pulled off the field, but it remains unclear whether Espinoza will finally get his shot back on a professional mound.

If he does, the TinCaps are hoping he still possesses the fastball that used to touch 97 mph, plus a curveball and changeup that were both described as "dominant" by Fangraphs in the winter of 2017. His weak point as an 18-year-old was command and in order to move up the minor-league ladder as a starter, he'll have to prove he has found a way to improve that, despite missing four crucial seasons of development.

The Caracas, Venezuela native will be facing a West Michigan lineup that has struggled against Fort Wayne pitching in the first two games of the season, managing only two runs and striking out 32 times. Once Espinoza is finished, fellow right-hander Gabe Mosser is scheduled to have a "piggyback" start, so both of them will likely throw no more than three innings or four at the very most. Mosser is back for another stint with the TinCaps after leading the Midwest League in K/BB ratio at 76/12 during the first few months of the 2019 season before he was promoted.

The Whitecaps will counter Espinoza with 5-11, 25-year-old right-hander Chance Kirby, who pitched in the Midwest League for chunks of 2018 and 2019. In a start against the TinCaps on Aug. 6, 2019 at Parkview Field, Kirby tossed six shutout innings, giving up only two hits. He did hit three batters in that game, but Kirby's main strength as a pitcher is his command. He's never walked more than 2.13 batters per nine innings in any stop in his pro career and that has kept his ERA manageable despite a relative lack of strikeouts. Unfortunately, the TinCaps' offense has thrived off of walks in the first two games, drawing 17 bases on balls. They might need to get it done with the bats more often tonight.

The TinCaps have made a living on clutch hits in their first two games of the season, with eight of their 12 total runs coming off of three hits, a Justin Lopez three-run home run, a Kelvin Melean three-run triple and a Luis Almanzar two-run single. That's a great way to build confidence as a team, picking one another up, but eventually Fort Wayne will need to put together longer, sustained rallies.

