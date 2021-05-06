TinCaps fall to West Michigan, 6-3, in Espinoza's return

The TinCaps dropped their first game of the season, falling to West Michigan 6-3 at Parkview Field after the Whitecaps pushed across five runs in the seventh inning, helped along by a badly blown call. TinCaps right-hander Anderson Espinoza pitched for the first time since 2016.

How it Happened

The teams entered the seventh locked in a 1-1 pitcher's duel, but that ended during a wild inning that took nearly 58 minutes to play. In the top half of the inning, Sam Keating became the first Fort Wayne pitcher this season to really let the game get away from him. A double, catcher's interference and a walk loaded the bases with nobody out and that's when the proceedings got weird.

With the game still tied, Whitecaps shortstop Trei Cruz lined to left field. Dwanya Williams-Sutton made the catch and Rey Rivera, who was on third base, made a baserunning mistake, forgetting to go back and tag up. Instead of going back to the base after the ball was caught, Rivera, who was three steps off the bag at the time, sprinted home and slid in. The TinCaps immediately threw to third for what should have been a double play, but the umpires inexplicably ruled Rivera had tagged up, drawing immediate shouts of protest from the Fort Wayne dugout. Despite those calls for justice, the play stood and West Michigan went in front 2-1.

That bad break opened the floodgates and Dillon Dingler broke the game open with a two-run triple off Keating, who then balked Dingler home. By the end of the inning, it was 6-1.

The TinCaps responded in the bottom half, showing more of the resilience that has impressed manager Anthony Contreras so far this season. After being held hitless since the first inning, an Adam Kerner triple and an Ethan Skender double into the left-center gap brought in a run and Skender later scored on a wild pitch after a walk and a hit by pitch. The TinCaps left two runners on base, however, letting a chance to really get back into the game go by the board.

The game began despite a steady rain falling at the downtown stadium. By midway through the first inning, there was some standing water in foul territory, but the teams pressed on anyway. The weather did not bother Espinoza in the slightest. The former top prospect gave up a broken bat single, but beyond that was every bit the top-tier hurler he was back in 2016 when he made his Fort Wayne debut.

The No. 12 prospect in the Padres' organization struck out the first hitter he faced and finished with three strikeouts and no walks in two shutout innings. He sat 95-96 mph with his fastball and touched 97 mph multiple times, meaning there was no drop-off in the velocity he had back in 2016, despite having two Tommy John surgeries in the interim. He struck out the final two hitters he faced, freezing Bryant Packard with a nice changeup on the outside corner and then blowing a 96 mph fastball at the letters past Eliezer Alfonzo on his final pitch. When he was done, Espinoza turned and pointed emphatically to center field in celebration and jogged off the field, receiving warm congratulations from his teammates.

Espinoza did not go nearly long enough to get the victory, but he did leave with the lead. In the bottom of the first, TinCaps third baseman Jonny Homza launched a fly ball deep to left center. Despite the cold, rainy conditions, the ball kept carrying and nearly left the park, eventually banging off the base of the fence. The ball hung in the air for so long that Homza easily reached third with a triple and he came around to score when Agustin Ruiz followed with a fly ball to medium-deep right field for a sacrifice fly. It was another example of the early-season trend of Fort Wayne taking advantage of its scoring opportunities and it resulted in a 1-0 TinCaps advantage.

In the third inning, TinCaps right-hander Gabe Mosser replaced Espinoza for a "piggyback" start. Mosser continued in the vein of the other Fort Wayne pitchers that have taken the hill this season, racking up strikeouts and keeping the Whitecaps scoreless. He struck out 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson twice and used a sharp-breaking curveball and an aggressive strategy, attacking the zone early in counts to keep West Michigan on its heels.

Finally, the Whitecaps drew even. With two outs in the sixth and a runner on second, Packard slapped a hard ground ball back through the middle for a single that knotted the score at 1, setting the stage for the seventh-inning explosion.

Player of the Game: Anderson Espinoza

Who else? Espinoza, once the No. 2 pitching prospect in all of baseball as an 18-year-old in the winter of 2016-17, pitched in an official game for the first time in 1,709 days following two Tommy John surgeries. He was outstanding, showing off the same velocity that made him a top-tier prospect a half-decade ago and commanding the ball as well as could be expected in his first game back. He only went two innings, but that was scheduled before the game. His repertoire was fastball-heavy, but he threw a couple of good changeups, as well. He'll be able to work in his plus curveball in future starts, as well. In all Espinoza threw 26 pitches, 17 for strikes.

Extra Innings

TinCaps pitchers struck out 12 Whitecaps hitters. Fort Wayne has whiffed 44 in the first three games of the season. ... Torkelson hit third and played third base for the Whitecaps. He was 0 for 5 with three strikeouts. In his first three pro games he is 1 for 12 with nine strikeouts and a walk. ... Mosser pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and giving up one run on three hits and three walks. The right-hander led the Midwest League in K/BB rate in 2019 with Fort Wayne before being promoted in July. ... The Whitecaps retired 13 TinCaps in a row from the second until the sixth. ... Packard had three hits and drove in two runs. ... Fort Wayne has not been 3-0 since 2013. ... All three of the TinCaps' hits were for extra bases, including two triples. ... The TinCaps loaded the bases with three walks in the sixth, but Justin Lopez struck out to end the inning.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in a six-game series at Parkview Field. The TinCaps will send 20-year-old right-hander Edgar Martinez, the youngest player on the team's roster, to the mound to start the game. Martinez has never pitched above rookie-ball, but he's been stellar there in two seasons, including a 54-strikeout, 10-walk performance in 43 innings in 2019, when he went 3-3.

The Whitecaps will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Beau Brieske, a 6-3, 200-pound power pitcher who struck out 28 in 17 1/3 innings at rookie ball in 2019.

