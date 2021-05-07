TinCaps suffer first loss of season

The TinCaps lost for the first time in 2021 tonight, letting an early lead slip away in the first really rough inning of the season for the Fort Wayne pitching staff.

The 6-3 loss to West Michigan that kept the TinCaps from improving to 3-0 for the first time since 2013 seemed of lesser importance, however, after watching right-hander Anderson Espinoza make his triumphant return to the mound.

Espinoza, pitching for the first time in more than 1,700 days, was lights-out, throwing 17 strikes among his 26 pitches, touching 97 mph with his fastball and locating his off-speed pitches. He struck out three in two shutout innings, walking none and giving up only a broken-bat flare single. It was the latest step on his long recovery after two Tommy John surgeries in four seasons.

"I was very anxious to get out there and the first thing I felt was thankful to get back," Espinoza said. "I said, 'Whatever the result is, I'll be happy because it's great to get back."

Pitching coach Jimmy Jones said that Espinoza wanted to go out and have fun and it certainly looked like the 23-year-old former top prospect did just that. After getting his last out – he blew a 96 mph fastball right by Eliezer Alfonzo to end the second inning – Espinoza turned and pointed out to center field before receiving congratulations from his teammates. He said he felt like he could have easily kept pitching, but the TinCaps and Padres are going to bring him along very slowly in order to make sure he stays healthy. It's likely that he'll only throw two innings again in his next start, according to Jones, who said Espinoza's journey toward pitching a full 6-7 innings will be "more of a slower process than a quicker process."

As Espinoza's strength builds, the TinCaps will increase his innings load and push him to throw more off-speed pitches. Interestingly, Espinoza, who usually utilizes a curveball and a changeup as his two off-speed offerings was throwing a slider tonight instead of the curve. He had only learned the slider about two weeks ago because he was having some trouble locating the curveball during spring training. The key to his repertoire tonight was attacking with the fastball, but the slider could be an important pitch moving forward if he continues to struggle with the curveball command.

"The way he throws, he has a really quick arm, it might be something he can feel better throwing quality strikes with that," Jones said of the slider. "He spins the curveball really well, it's just not really consistent right now. The slider was added just for that feel, to throw something harder than trying to have a wedge game, if you will."

Espinoza showed some good mental fortitude, as well, remaining calm and collected despite pitching in what was at times a significant downpour. The first few innings were played during some moderately heavy rain, but Espinoza didn't let that change his mentality and he breezed through his two innings.

The same could mostly be said for "piggyback" starter Gabe Mosser, who gave up one run in 3 2/3 innings after entering the game in the third. He struck out five, but walked three and one of those bases on balls came around to score to knot the game at 1 in the sixth. Still, Mosser once again pitched well at Parkview Field after leading the Midwest League in K/BB ratio in 2019, when he was in Fort Wayne until July. Jones said that the right-hander was effectively using his curveball in all counts and also worked in a knuckle-split, a rare pitch that is exceedingly hard to command. That makes two pitchers in the first three days for Fort Wayne that have some type of knuckleball in their arsenal after starter Matt Waldron threw about a dozen of the gimmick pitch Wednesday.

Espinoza and Mosser continued the early dominance for the TinCaps' pitching staff that had been a feature of the first two games, but right-hander Sam Keating was unable to keep the line moving. Keating was hit hard in the seventh and also walked two. He was the victim of a truly terrible call when the umpires ruled that a Whitecaps runner had tagged up on a sacrifice fly when he had obviously not, resulting in the go-ahead run coming across, but the two-run triple that came two batters later was all on Keating.

Jones said the TinCaps have done a good job of attacking early in the count with fastballs and then going to off-speed pitches later in at-bats.

"In the seventh inning, that's what we didn't do," Jones said. "We were falling behind, having to rely on the fastball, continuing to be behind in the count."

The TinCaps will have a chance to get back in the win column tonight when they take on the Whitecaps again. Fort Wayne will send 20-year-old Edgar Martinez. the youngest player on the roster, to the mound.

