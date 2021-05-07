Pregame: TinCaps (2-1) vs. West Michigan (1-2)

The TinCaps took their first loss of the season Thursday night and are trying to get back in the win column after a disappointing defeat that in which West Michigan broke open a pitchers' duel with a five-run seventh inning.

Those teams will meet again today for the fourth matchup in this six-game series and Fort Wayne will try to get its bats going again. The TinCaps managed only three hits in the 6-3 loss Thursday, including just two in the final eight innings as West Michigan retired 13 hitters in a row during one stretch. The TinCaps have three of the hitters that are projected to be among the best on their roster back in the lineup tonight after they had a night off Thursday: designated hitter and talented baserunner Jawuan Harris, right-fielder Tirso Ornelas and left-fielder Michael Curry.

On the mound, the TinCaps will have 20-year-old right-hander Edgar Martinez. Martinez is the youngest player on the roster and he will be throwing his first pitch above rookie-ball tonight, after spending all of 2018 and 2019 at that level. He has earned this opportunity after striking out more than 11 hitters per nine innings in '19 against only 2.09 BB/9. His 4.40 ERA that season was not anything to write home about, but he was hurt by an astronomic .405 opponents' batting average on balls in play. That could be the result of Martinez giving up a lot of hard contact, but his home run rate was low, so it's more likely it was just bad luck.

Fangraphs ranked Martinez as the No. 47 prospect in the Padres farm system in the spring of 2020 and had this to say about him:

"You’re going to read about a lot of small-framed teenage pitchability sorts who occupy rotation spots at the bottom of this system. Among those, Martinez has the best secondary pitch duo in his low-80s slider and power mid-80s change, both of which flash bat-missing movement. Unlikely to ever develop more velo [he sits 89-91 and tops out at 92 mph], Martinez could end up a rotation stalwart based on his command and offspeed stuff."

Martinez will face a Whitecaps lineup that finally broke through against Sam Keating in the seventh inning Thursday after scoring only three runs in the first 24 innings of the season prior to that. Keating was the first TinCaps pitcher to really struggle to get ahead in counts because of a lack of fastball command, but Martinez should get back to the aggressiveness that has worked so well for Fort Wayne so far. TinCaps pitchers lead the league in strikeouts with 44. Of those Whitecaps whiffs, nine have come from 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson, who is 1 for 12 with a walk to start his pro career. He's once again batting third tonight.

The Whitecaps will counter Martinez with 23-year-old right-hander Beau Brieske, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound strikeout pitcher. Brieske struggled as a starter in college and moved to the bullpen after being drafted in 2019, but now the Tigers are trying him in the rotation again. In his short stint as a reliever in rookie-ball late in '19, Brieske struck out 28 in 17 1/3 innings, but also walked nine. The TinCaps have been much more prone to reaching base with walks so far this season than hits and that could be key against Brieske and the Whitecaps tonight.

Rain covered Fort Wayne much of the afternoon today, but the sky has since cleared and it's almost all blue an hour before game time. The rest of the night is supposed to be clear, so there should be baseball downtown tonight.

dsinn@jg.net