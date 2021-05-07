TinCaps beat West Michigan, 10-3, behind Ruiz grand slam

The TinCaps exploded for nine runs in the first two innings and bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 10-3 victory over West Michigan tonight at Parkview Field.

How it Happened

The TinCaps had three hits in the entire game Thursday. By the end of the second inning tonight, they had doubled that total with six and pushed across nine runs. The Whitecaps took an early lead when Fort Wayne starter Edgar Martinez walked in a run in the first inning to make it 1-0.

That lead lasted for zero batters, however. Fort Wayne lead-off hitter Jawuan Harris worked a 3-1 count in the first inning and then unloaded on a pitch down and in, hooking it deep down the line in left. He knew it had home run distance off the bat and the only question was whether it would stay fair. It did, curling around the foul pole to knot the score at 1.

It seemed as though that was all the TinCaps would get in the first when Michael Curry, batting with two on and two out popped into shallow center. West Michigan shortstop Trei Cruz waved everyone off and seemed camped under it, but the swirling wind played tricks on him and the ball drifted away from him, dropping to his left and both runs scored with Curry stopping at second. That double – Cruz was originally charged with an error, but the decision was later changed – made it 3-1, then Justin Lopez ripped a double off the right-field wall for another run and Kelvin Melean followed with yet another two-bagger to push the advantage to 5-1. Melean was thrown out trying to stretch his extra-base hit into a triple, but the damage had been done. It was the second time in three games that Cruz had made a key mistake that led to a big TinCaps rally; on Wednesday, he threw the ball away on a routine grounder to open the floodgates for a three-run, game-winning uprising.

After taking its early lead, Fort Wayne was far from done. After chasing starting pitcher Beau Brieske after he'd recorded only two outs in the first, the TinCaps faced big right-hander Xavier Javier. Javier walked Olivier Basabe and Harris to lead off the inning and then Reinaldo Ilarraza dropped a would-be sacrifice bunt down the third-base line. Instead, the bunt was perfect and Ilarraza reached with a hit.

That brought up center-fielder Agustin Ruiz. On an 0-1 count, Ruiz dropped the barrel on an inside pitch and crushed a line drive deep to right. At first it was unclear whether the screamer would be high enough to clear the high wall in that part of the ballpark, but it got over by a foot or two for a grand slam, sending Fort Wayne to a 9-1 advantage. A large portion of the TinCaps' dugout was waiting to congratulate Ruiz after he crossed home plate, more evidence of the chemistry Fort Wayne has early in the season.

The TinCaps were never threatened in the late innings, but it wasn't because the pitching was terrific. After walking eight hitters in the first three games, the second fewest in the league, Fort Wayne pitchers gave out seven free passes tonight and also hit two batters. Starter Martinez walked four and hit a batter in his three innings, showing off a good curveball, but struggling to command it. He only gave up one run, however, and reliever Brandon Komar, making his 2021 debut, as well, tossed 3 2/3 shutout innings despite walking two and hitting a batter.

That was the story of the game: Fort Wayne cashed in on its opportunities, but West Michigan did not. The TinCaps were 6 for 16 with runners in scoring position, while the Whitecaps were 0 for 14 and left 12 runners on base.

Player of the Game: Agustin Ruiz

In addition to his grand slam, Ruiz singled in the sixth, took a walk in the fourth and got hit by a pitch in the first. He scored twice and drove in four runs after going 0 for 8 in his first two games of the season. Ruiz has hit six home runs in his three-plus seasons as a pro and two of them have been grand slams. He also hit a grand slam June 27, 2019 at Parkview Field, which was the last time he hit a homer.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps pitching staff came into the game leading the league in strikeouts with 44. They had six tonight. ... Martinez is the youngest player on Fort Wayne's roster (the only player born in 2001) and was making his first appearance above rookie ball. He is the youngest pitcher in High-A Central. ... Martinez is also the smallest pitcher on the roster at 5-foot-10. ... Tigers 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson went 0 for 4 with a walk and a strikeout. He is 1 for 16 this season with 10 strikeouts. ... Fort Wayne came into the game batting just .167 as a team, but pounded 11 hits tonight. ... There were six hit batters in the game. West Michigan's Dillon Dingler was plunked twice. ... The wind played havoc all night. Three routine pop-ups/fly balls fell in because of swirling gusts. ... Harris went 2 for 4 with a home run, double, walk, two RBI and two runs scored. ... Ilarraza went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and was hit by a pitch. ... Lopez went 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and run scored. ... Andre Lipcius homered and walked twice for West Michigan.

What's Next?

These teams meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in a six-game series at Parkview Field at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send 22-year-old right-hander Moises Lugo to the mound for his High-A debut. Lugo pitched five innings in Fort Wayne at the end of 2019, but spent the rest of the 2017, '18 and '19 seasons at rookie-ball, where he was mostly a long reliever. He struck out 38 with only five walks in 35 innings at the rookie level in 2019 and posted a 2.06 ERA. The Whitecaps' starter is to be determined.

