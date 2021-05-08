Pregame: TinCaps (3-1) vs. West Michigan (1-3)

The TinCaps broke out with the bats Friday night and clinched a split of their first six-game series. They can clinch a win in the series tonight when they try to follow up their 11-hit, 10-run outburst with another strong offensive performance, especially in clutch situations.

The outcome of Friday's game, which Fort Wayne won 10-3 against West Michigan, was largely determined by hitting with runners in scoring position. The TinCaps did a lot of it, going 6 for 16, including an Agustin Ruiz grand slam in the second inning that broke the game open. West Michigan, meanwhile, had plenty of opportunities of its own, but it went 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base. The TinCaps' pitching was up and down most of the night, surrendering only five hits and three runs (two of which came in the ninth inning after the game had long been decided), but also walking seven hitters, only one fewer than Fort Wayne's total from the first three games combined. Starting pitcher Edgar Martinez was the main culprit, walking four in his three innings.

The TinCaps are hoping for better command from tonight's starter, 22-year-old right-hander Moises Lugo. The 6-foot-1 Lugo pitched five innings for the TinCaps in 2019, but has spent the rest of his three professional seasons at rookie ball, where he's been terrific. He struck out 38 with only five walks in 35 innings at the rookie level in 2019 and posted a 2.06 ERA. He had a 1.97 ERA in 64 innings at rookie-ball in 2017 as an 18-year-old, but missed most of the 2018 season, pitching only three innings. He was mostly a long reliever in 2019 and this is the start of the Padres trying to see if he has what it takes to be a starter at the higher levels of the minor leagues. He'll try to attack Whitecaps hitters with fastballs early in counts, which worked very well for the first three games before TinCaps pitching struggled to get ahead Friday.

West Michigan will counter with 6-3 right-hander Jesus Rodriguez, who already pitched once this week, coming out of the bullpen in the season-opener. That makes it unlikely he'll pitch more than a few innings, but he was outstanding on Opening Day, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings and striking out four, walking none and giving up only one hit. No walks in that first game was an exceptional feat, because the TinCaps took 11 free passes in the other 5 2/3 innings that Rodriguez did not pitch. He spent most of the 2019 campaign at High-A with middling results, but finished the season with West Michigan, making one of his two starts at Parkview Field. He went six innings, giving up just four hits and one run on Aug. 4, though he took the loss.

The TinCaps have made their mark this season, especially Friday, by forcing opposing pitchers to come into the zone to get outs. Rodriguez and Chance Kirby, the Whitecaps starter Thursday who retired 13 straight Fort Wayne hitters, are the only WM pitchers to really pull that off so far and stymie the TinCap strategy. It will be interesting to see how the hosts adjust with some experience against Rodriguez under their belt.

A win tonight would send Fort Wayne to 4-1 for the first time since 2011.

