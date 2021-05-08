TinCaps fall to West Michigan, 16-6, after two big innings.

West Michigan exploded for five runs in the fifth and seven more in the ninth to run away with a 16-6 victory at Parkview Field tonight, setting up an opportunity for the Whitecaps to split the six-game series in the finale Sunday.

How it Happened

The theme of the game was just-missed opportunities for Fort Wayne. It began in the second inning when Dwanya Williams-Sutton crushed a fastball to the deepest part of the ballpark in center field that was caught a step short of the wall. In the third, the TinCaps had a runner on third and two outs and center-fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza lined to the right side. Second baseman Andre Lipcius made an outstanding leaping catch to rob the TinCaps of another run.

Fort Wayne finally broke through in the fourth inning. After Jesus Rodriguez had pitched well for the first three innings for West Michigan, running his streak of scoreless innings to start the season to 5 1/3, Kelvin Melean led off the fourth with a single through the middle. Agustin Ruiz followed and on an 0-1 took drove a middle-in fastball way out over the wall in right field. Right-fielder Danny Cabrera took only one step back before stopping and watching the ball sail all the way on to the concourse to put the TinCaps up 2-1.

A Dwanya Williams-Sutton double forced Rodriguez from the game and the 'Caps loaded the bases with one out later in the inning, with a chance to really open the game up. Instead, Luis Almanzar bounced into a double play to end the inning and keep West Michigan in the game.

That missed opportunity hurt immediately when the Whitecaps jumped back in front with a game-turning fifth. TinCaps starter Moises Lugo had kept West Michigan mostly in check, giving up one run in four innings, but reliever Felix Minjarez was unable to keep the line moving. Minjarez struck out two of the first four hitters he faced, but with a chance to get out of the inning, he surrendered a soft single up the middle to 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson, which brought in two runs to make it 4-3. After the second walk in the inning, Lipcius continued his excellent series, bashing a two-run triple off the right-field wall. By the time Wen Hua-Sung retired the side after relieving Minjarez, who threw 38 pitches to get only two outs, West Michigan had pushed across five runs to go in front 6-2.

The TinCaps tried to climb back into the game and the early returns were positive, with Kelvin Melean roping a double into the left-center gap to bring in Ethan Skender, who had singled and make it a three-run deficit. Fort Wayne had a chance to draw even closer in the sixth, but once again let a chance slip away. This time, with two on and two out, Reinaldo Ilarraza came up with a clutch single that should have scored Jonny Homza from second. Instead, Homza slipped running down the third-base line and was out at the plate.

Once again, the Whitecaps made the missed scoring chance hurt immediately. The trouble started in the bottom of the seventh when Parker Meadows lofted a seemingly routine fly ball to left. Williams-Sutton went back on it, but he mis-judged it and it flew over his head, landing on the warning track and allowing Meadows to reach third. By the end of the inning, West Michigan had plated three more runs to break the game open at 9-3.

As has become their norm early in the season, the TinCaps kept battling. In the eighth, Justin Lopez ripped a single to center and Homza worked a walk to put two on for Almanzar. The first baseman made up for his earlier GIDP with the bases loaded, launching Fort Wayne's second homer of the night way out to left. He knew it was gone off the bat and reacted accordingly, flipping the lumber behind him as he jogged to first, watching his 381-foot blast land on the concourse beyond the fence in left to make it 9-6. The TinCaps have shown plenty of resilience and comeback ability in just the first five games of the season, which manager Anthony Contreras has remarked upon repeatedly.

A bright spot for Fort Wayne was Lugo, who made his first appearance at High-A. The 22-year-old right-hander struck out four in four innings and gave up only one run on two hits without a walk. He touched 95 mph with his fastball and also dropped in an 80 mph curveball for a called third strike.

Player of the Game: Spencer Torkelson

The top pick in last year's draft had a miserable start to the season, going 1 for 16 with 10 strikeouts in his first four pro games. He started with another strikeout tonight, but was productive for the rest of the night, picking up the game-winning two-run single in the fifth, his first pro RBI, and adding a ringing double to the wall in the eighth, his first extra-base hit in the minors. He also walked, was hit by a pitch, scored three times and added a third RBI with a sacrifice fly in a seven-run ninth for West Michigan.

Extra Innings

Ruiz homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his pro career. He has two home runs and seven RBI this season. ... Rodriguez has pitched 5 1/3 innings against Fort Wayne this season and walked none. In the other 36 2/3 innings, the Whitecaps have walked 30 TinCaps hitters. ... There were four hit batters in the game, running the total in the last two games to 10, including six of TinCaps hitters. Homza was plunked twice tonight and also doubled and walked. None of those Fort Wayne HBPs were of Williams-Sutton, who set a TinCaps record with 32 of them in 2019. ... In Friday's game, West Michigan was 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position and the TinCaps were 6 for 16. Tonight, the Whitecaps were 8 for 17 and Fort Wayne was 2 for 11. ... Skender went 2 for 4 with a run scored. ... Melean doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored one. He has three extra-base hits in five games. ... Almanzar's home run was just his second since April 16, 2019. ... Lipcius went 3 for 5 with a triple, double, two RBI and two runs scored for West Michigan. He has a hit in all four games he's played this season. ... The Whitecaps batted around twice, in the fifth and the ninth.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Sunday for the series finale, the sixth matchup of the series. It will be the final time Fort Wayne and West Michigan will face off at Parkview Field this season, with the final 12 games between the teams to be played at West Michigan. Sunday will be the first day game of the series, with a 1:05 p.m. start time.

The teams will both send their Opening Day starters to the mound for a second time in the series. That will be right-hander Ethan Elliott (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for Fort Wayne, who struck out nine in his first outing, and fellow righty Keider Montero (0-1, 16.88) for the Whitecaps.