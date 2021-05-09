Bullpen struggles doom TinCaps in big loss

For the first three innings of Saturday night's matchup between the TinCaps and West Michigan, it looked like there would be a pitcher's duel at Parkview Field.

Starting pitchers Moises Lugo and Jesus Rodriguez each faced the minimum through two innings, the game was scoreless after three frames and only 47 minutes had elapsed since the first pitch was thrown

The rest of the game couldn't have been more different. The final six innings featured 22 runs, 22 hits, 10 relief pitchers and took three hours and seven minutes to play. By the time the dust settled, the Whitecaps had run away with a 16-6 victory to earn a chance at a split in the series finale Sunday.

So far this season, Fort Wayne's starting pitching has been outstanding, putting up a combined 2.00 ERA. Right-hander Moises Lugo fell right in line tonight, going four innings and giving up just one run after a hit batter, single and sacrifice fly in the fourth. He struck out four, gave up only two hits and flashed a 95 mph fastball plus a sharp-breaking curve that's 12-15 mph slower than the heater. That's the stuff that made Lugo extremely successful at rookie ball in 2017, '18 and '19 and it's a repertoire that should work at this level, as well, if he can command it. The control was somewhat spotty at times tonight, as manager Anthony Contreras pointed out, but it was good enough to keep Fort Wayne in the game.

The same could not be said for the TinCaps' bullpen. Starting with right-hander Felix Minjarez, who took 38 pitches to get only two outs in the fifth inning as the Whitecaps raced in front, four straight Fort Wayne relievers surrendered runs. The hardest-hit were Minjarez and left-hander Cody Tyler. The pair combined to give up 12 runs, all earned, on nine hits in 2 1/3 innings. Tyler, a veteran who had worked two scoreless outings previously in the series, got touched for seven runs, all in the ninth, ending any Fort Wayne hopes of getting back into the game. Position player Olivier Basabe made his second appearance of the week, getting the final out in the ninth to save the TinCaps from having to use another reliever. Fort Wayne will be somewhat short of arms for the series finale after getting roughed up tonight.

If the TinCaps had been able to get through the ninth unscathed, they would have actually had a chance in the bottom half despite trailing 9-3 at one juncture. That was because Luis Almanzar had crushed a 3-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to cut the deficit in half. It was Almanzar's first homer of the season as he continued his relatively hot start (thought he did ground into a double play with the bases loaded in the fourth). The Padres are hoping for a breakout year from the former top prospect and he certainly seems to have grown into some power.

"He needs to stay aggressive," Contreras said. "Him getting another year and a half of rest after that '19 season, he's another guy who's come back stronger and more mature. A lot of these guys are getting to reap the benefits of that break. The silver lining of being away from the game is you have time to figure out your swing and get your body right and it's good to see these guys putting that into effect."

Agustin Ruiz is another player like Almanzar who seems significantly stronger than he was in 2019 in Fort Wayne. He hit his second home run in as many nights in the fourth inning tonight, putting the TinCaps briefly in front 2-1. With that blast, he has seven RBI, second in the league, and he continues to look confident at the plate.

Ruiz's and Almanzar's home runs both came after big rallies for the Whitecaps, more examples of one of the defining features of Fort Wayne's offense early in the season: resilience. The TinCaps have continued to grind out at-bats and push across runs when they've fallen behind and that could help them steal some games as the season progresses.

"That's just being a professional," Contreras said. "Not giving in when the game's not going your way, taking everything pitch by pitch because you never know in baseball how things can go. We've seen crazy things happen out here at Parkview Field and you have to be able to compete every single time. Hopefully it falls your way, but tonight it didn't. We have to keep plugging along."

The TinCaps still have a chance to win the season-opening series Sunday, when they send Ethan Elliott to the mound for the second time this week. Elliott struck out nine in four shutout innings on Opening Day, but Fort Wayne will need to conjure some bullpen magic to fill out the later innings.

