Basabe promoted, TinCaps activate Grant Little

The TinCaps have their first roster move and promotion of the season.

Infielder Olivier Basabe, who played four games with Fort Wayne and went 3 for 11 with a double, a run scored and two walks, was promoted to Double-A San Antonio today, becoming the first TinCaps player to be promoted from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A.

To fill the roster spot that Basabe left open, the Padres activated outfielder Grant Little from the Fort Wayne injured list. Little was not on the Opening Day roster, but he's familiar with the Summit City, having played all of 2019 with the TinCaps. The 23-year-old Little hit .256 with a .338 OBP that season and scored 26 runs in 70 games. He's not a power hitter – he slugged only .315 and did not hit a home run in '19 – but he did steal six bases.

He was once ranked among the top 35 prospects in the Padres system by Fangraphs, but was not in the 2021 ranking. The No. 74 overall pick in 2018 will get another chance at a breakout season in Fort Wayne.

