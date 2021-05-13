Michael Curry promoted to Double-A

The TinCaps lost one of their better hitters to a promotion today when the Padres announced that outfielder Michael Curry, who was with Fort Wayne all of 2019, will join Double-A San Antonio.

Curry, 23, was 4 for 16 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored this season. He will get his first chance at Double-A pitching three years into his professional career.

The former Georgia Bulldog, whose 34 home runs rank eighth in UGA history, had a terrific season with Fort Wayne in 2019, hitting .285 and getting on base at a .379 clip in 83 games. He pounded eight home runs and drove in 45, to go along with an excellent walk rate and a manageable strikeout percentage.

The promotion opens up playing time for outfielder Grant Little, who was activated off the injured list Wednesday when infielder Olivier Basabe was promoted to Double-A. It's possible the TinCaps get assigned another infielder from either Double-A San Antonio or Low-A Lake Elsinore in the next few days to balance out the roster.

