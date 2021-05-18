Pregame: TinCaps (4-7) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (6-6)

The TinCaps are finally back home. It was a difficult road trip for Fort Wayne, which has not played at Parkview Field in 10 days. Since falling to West Michigan on May 8, the TinCaps have had a game rained out, traveled to Eastlake, Ohio to take on the Lake County Captains, lost of five of six games there and arrived back home tied for last place in the High-A Central's East Division at 4-7.

The six-game series in Lake County was especially tough for Fort Wayne's offense, which only scored more than three runs once and was shut out in the series-opener and the finale. Now, the TinCaps return home hoping the bats can break out on a beautiful night for baseball in downtown Fort Wayne. The Lansing Lugnuts, an Oakland A's affiliate, are in town to start a six-game series.

The TinCaps open the series with all of their best hitters in the lineup. Jawuan Harris leads off and he comes into the game leading the league in walk rate at 23%, while ranking 10th in on-base plus slugging (OPS) at .933. He was as high as second in the latter category at one juncture on the road trip, but he slipped after going 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts the last two times he was in the lineup against Lake County. First baseman Luis Almanzar is off to a hot start, as well, slugging .520, while catcher Jonny Homza homered twice on the road trip.

The lineup is packed with the best hitters Fort Wayne currently has on its roster, but it will be without two of its better sticks going forward. The Padres promoted outfielder Michael Curry to Double-A San Antonio while Fort Wayne was on the road and then this afternoon announced that 22-year-old infielder Kelvin Melean, who was getting on base at a .344 clip to open the season, had been promoted to Triple-A El Paso. It's unlikely Melean remains at Triple-A for long, but it's certainly possible he goes to Double-A when he leaves the Chihuahuas. Melean is a versatile glove on the infield and had six RBI in eight games with the TinCaps. He's played 72 games with Fort Wayne over the last three seasons. There was no corresponding roster move with either Melean's or Curry's promotion, so Fort Wayne is now carrying 27 players, three below the league limit of 30.

The TinCaps' lineup will face 23-year-old right-hander Rafael Kelly, who has had an excellent start to the season for the Lugnuts. In his first two games, he's combined to strike out nine and walk one in nine innings, while giving up three runs on 11 hits. Eleven hits sounds like a lot, but Kelly has been extremely unlucky, with opponents hitting .379 on balls in play (the average is about .300). Something has to give between Kelly and the TinCaps: Fort Wayne outfielders Tirso Ornelas (.120, fourth) and Agustin Ruiz (.188, 13th) have some of the lowest BABIPs in High-A Central.

The hosts will counter Kelly with 24-year-old right-hander Matt Waldron, who is 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA. Waldron has kept his walk rate very low, but he's surrendered a pair of homers in 9 2/3 innings and gave up eight hits in 4 2/3 frames in his last outing against Lake County. He faces a Lansing lineup that leads the league in doubles with 31, but is 11th of 12 in walks.

It's been almost a week and a half, but baseball is back in Fort Wayne, on the first night of the season that could truly be said to feature "baseball weather."

