TinCaps adjust attendance policies

After getting updated guidance from the CDC and MLB, the TinCaps are adjusting their attendance policies, loosening restrictions somewhat as the coronavirus vaccination drive continues.

“Increasing capacity is not as easy as just flipping a switch,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement. “We’re applying the same amount and level of care to increasing the number of guests we can welcome to the ballpark as we did when we originally created our plan to start the season. We are excited to welcome more fans very soon, but we want to do so in a way that allows us to provide them with the great family entertainment experience they have come to expect at Parkview Field.”

The most immediate change is that masks will no longer be required in outdoor areas at Parkview Field, though fans are still encouraged to wear masks. Masks will still be required in indoor areas like the Suite Level Lounge and the Orchard Team Store for those who have not been vaccinated. For the current series against the Lansing Lugnuts, attendance will remain capped at 33% capacity.

On June 1, however, the TinCaps will convert Parkview Field to 40% capacity for games and certain areas of the park (suites, field boxes and reserved seating sections) will go up to full capacity. Before the new guidance from the CDC and MLB, the TinCaps had not planned to loosen restrictions until June 13.

Parkview Field will be at 60-70% capacity beginning June 29 and the TinCaps plan to increase capacity incrementally as the season continues.

dsinn@jg.net