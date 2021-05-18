TinCaps beat Lansing, 13-1, to open series

Agustin Ruiz parked a pair of home runs, including his second grand slam of the season, and the TinCaps' offense got untracked with a 13-1 win over Lansing in the opener of a six-game series at Parkview Field tonight.

How it Happened

The TinCaps got their groove back with patience, opportunism and plenty of power. Fort Wayne walked 11 times in its first game of the season, but since then had averaged just 3.4 bases on balls per contest, slipping to 10th in High-A Central overall. That trend reversed tonight as the TinCaps drew 10 walks, including several in opportune moments.

One of those came in the third inning, when Reinaldo Ilarraza drew a free pass with one out and Ethan Skender already on second following a bad throw from third baseman Jordan Diaz on a routine grounder. After Jonny Homza barely beat out a ground ball to avoid an inning-ending double play, Ruiz stepped to the plate. On a 1-1 count, the right-fielder ripped a 105 mph line drive to dead center, where it banged off the facade just a few feet above the yellow line that denotes home runs. The 415-foot blast put Fort Wayne in front 3-1, a lead that would grow as the game went on.

That formula – walks, a little help from the Lugnut defense and a big fly – struck again in the fourth. Tirso Ornelas and Justin Lopez walked to lead off the inning and then Ornelas reached third with some heads-up baserunning on a wild pitch that wasn't very wild. After a Luis Almanzar pop-out, Lansing nearly got out of the inning unscathed when Skender rapped sharply to short for what should have been an easy double play. Instead, the ball ate up shortstop Elvis Peralta and everyone was safe, pushing the advantage to 4-1. It was 5-1 later in the inning when Ruiz stepped to the plate again with two outs, this time with the bases loaded.

This time, Ruiz jumped on the first pitch, launching his second home run of the evening to nearly the exact same spot as the first. The grand slam leapt off his bat at 103 mph and traveled exactly 400 feet to put the TinCaps in front 9-1, giving Fort Wayne a chance to cruise the rest of the way.

Before Ruiz homered the first time, Fort Wayne had trailed 1-0. Lansing took the lead in the second inning when TinCaps starter Matt Waldron hung a curveball on the inner half to Diaz, who hit it way over the fence in left-center. Diaz knew he'd gotten all of it and stood at the plate an extra second to admire his work before tossing the bat away and beginning the home run trot.

That one pitch aside, however, Waldron was excellent. The 24-year-old right-hander got swings and misses with his 77-79 mph curveball and his 81-82 mph changeup, which paired well with a low-90s fastball that he located well all night. The home run pitch to Diaz was really the only mistake he made in his outing and he didn't pitch out of the stretch until issuing a walk to Diaz in the fourth. For his effort, he became the first TinCaps starting pitcher to earn a victory this season.

Player of the Game: Agustin Ruiz

Ruiz tied a Fort Wayne franchise record with eight RBI, adding a run-scoring single in the fifth to his pair of home runs. Ruiz has four home runs this season, matching his total from all of 2019. After his monster night, he has 15 RBI, good for second in High-A Central. He had seven RBI in the first homestand of the season and none during Fort Wayne's six-game road trip. His eight-RBI night was the first ever for a TinCap in Fort Wayne and the first for a Fort Wayne player since John Schroeder of the Wizards had such a game in 1996. Ruiz also walked and scored for a third time in the seventh.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps scored 11 runs on their six-game road trip. They scored more than that in the first seven innings tonight. ... Jawuan Harris entered the contest leading the league in walk rate at 23% and 10th in on-base plus slugging (OPS) at .933. He was 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts in his final two games in Fort Wayne's previous series against Lake County, but had two hits with three runs scored and a walk tonight. ... Lansing came into the game leading the league in ERA at 2.38. ... Ilarraza singled twice, walked twice and scored a run. ... Dwanya Williams-Sutton singled twice, drove in a run and walked. ... Ornelas went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBI, a walk and a run scored. He came into the game batting .088 and doubled his hit total. ... Waldron pitched five innings, giving up one run on two hits while striking out five. ... The TinCaps announced revised coronavirus precautions before the game, repealing the mask mandate in outdoor areas at Parkview Field and indoor areas for those who have been vaccinated against the virus. On June 1, capacity at the ballpark will increase to 40%.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in this six-game series. The TinCaps will send 20-year-old right-hander Edgar Martinez (0-1, 5.68 ERA) to the mound. Martinez was roughed up in his last start, giving up three runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and two walks. He is the youngest player on Fort Wayne's roster. The Lugnuts will counter with 23-year-old left-hander Brady Basso (0-1, 1.29 ERA). Basso has dominated so far in his short minor-league career, striking out 45 in 32 2/3 innings across two levels, including seven whiffs and no walks in seven innings so far this year.

dsinn@jg.net