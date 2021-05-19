TinCaps break out with bats, crush Lansing

That's more like it.

The TinCaps offense, which was stifled during its six-game road trip to Lake County – shut out twice and held to three runs or fewer five times – exploded for 13 runs and 23 combined walks and hits in a 13-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts, who came in with the best ERA in High-A Central at 2.38.

It turns out, all the TinCaps might have needed was a little home cooking. After the victory tonight, Fort Wayne is 4-2 at home and 1-5 on the road. Good news on that front: the TinCaps' next five are at home against the Lugnuts and their offense is back to firing on all cylinders. Eight of FW's nine starting position players reached base twice tonight.

"Obviously it was a tough road trip," manager Anthony Contreras said. "We didn't get the success at the plate that we were looking for, but baseball's a funny game. You can see that road trip and we're struggling and then someone can come to the ballpark today and see us put up 13 hits and 13 runs and thinks that we're on fire. It's just the way the chips fall sometimes. These guys were barreling up baseballs on the road and just weren't having the success.

"Agustin Ruiz in particular, he hit some balls hard that just didn't fall, but tonight he had a huge game for us."

Ruiz had one of the better offensive performances in franchise history, blasting a grand slam and a three-run homer, tallying three hits, getting on base four times and matching a Fort Wayne record with eight RBI, becoming only the third player in team history to reach that mark and first since 1996.

After tallying seven RBI in the first five games of the season, Ruiz had a difficult road trip, failing to drive in any runs in five games. After his outburst tonight, he is up to second in the league in RBI and has already matched his 2019 season total with four home runs.

"After struggling (last) week at Lake County, I came here and made the adjustments I needed to make," Ruiz said, through a translator. "Those are the results right there. ... I didn't think too much, I was thinking too much at Lake County. I was trying to focus on my fastball, just attacking and hunting the fastball."

That seems to be a common thread for the TinCaps, who made the Lugnuts come in the zone with fastballs by refusing to swing at breaking pitches outside the zone, drawing 10 walks in the process. It was the second time this season Fort Wayne has drawn double-digit walks after taking 11 on Opening Day.

The TinCaps' pitching staff, especially the starters, seems to be following a similar strategy, but in reverse. The Fort Wayne pitchers at their best have been pounding the zone with fastballs early in counts to get ahead and then mixing it up with off-speed pitches once the hitters are on the defensive. That worked for starter Matt Waldron tonight as he tossed five innings, giving up one run on two hits while striking out five. He became the first TinCap starter to earn a victory this season and Ethan Elliott, who got a no decision Sunday despite pitching six shutout innings and striking out 13, has to be wondering where all these TinCaps runs were then.

Waldron mixed up his pitches well tonight and his repertoire is one to watch as the season progresses. He has a low-90s fastball and a sharp-breaking curveball, but he also throws a knuckleball that dips into the low 80s and he got several whiffs on that tonight, as well.

"He throws it pretty hard," Contreras said of the knuckler. "It can be pretty dirty. If he catches the right air pocket or something happens, he can get that ball to dance around. But he can control it and he can throw for strikes at times. He uses it as his changeup or off-speed pitch and if he can be that pitcher that throws in the low 90s, spot a fastball, but also have that in his arsenal, he can be pretty good."

The TinCaps also announced some good news off the field tonight: right-hander Anderson Espinoza, who did not pitch on Fort Wayne's road trip for undisclosed reasons, is on the books to start Friday. Espinoza was terrific on May 6, his first outing in almost five years after two Tommy John surgeries. He struck out three and touched 97 mph with his fastball in two shutout innings.

