Pregame: TinCaps (5-7) vs. Lansing (6-7)

The TinCaps started their series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night with their best offensive performance of the season, pushing across 13 runs on 13 hits and 10 walks in a 13-1 victory.

The walks were an important feature, as Fort Wayne forced the Lugnuts, who came into the series with the best team ERA in High-A Central at 2.38, to come into the zone with fastballs by consistently letting off-target off-speed pitches go by. Once the TinCaps got fastballs, they didn't miss: Agustin Ruiz in particular was on fire, clubbing a three-run homer and then a grand slam in back-to-back innings and tying a Fort Wayne record with eight RBI.

The TinCaps are hoping for more of the same tonight on another warm, summer-like night at Parkview Field. They'll send out much the same lineup; Grant Little replacing Dwanya Williams-Sutton is the only difference (though some players are at different positions). Ruiz is in the 3-spot after his banner night and he comes into the game second in the league in RBI with 15, all of which have come at Parkview Field. It's also worth keeping an eye on Tirso Ornelas. He was hitting just .088 with a miserably-unlucky .120 batting average on balls in play heading into Tuesday's game, but he doubled his season hit total with three knocks, including a pair of doubles, in the season-opener. Manager Anthony Contreras raved during the preseason about how much stronger Ornelas looked and it's possible his performance last night gets his confidence going at the plate.

That TinCaps lineup is scheduled to face Lansing left-hander Brady Basso, a strikeout pitcher who has been terrific at two levels since getting drafted in the 16th round in 2019. In 32 2/3 innings across rookie ball and two starts at High-A, Basso has 45 strikeouts against only eight walks and this season he has not issued a walk in seven innings while posting a 1.29 ERA. The TinCaps might have to be slightly more aggressive tonight because it appears that Basso will not be as generous with free passes as his counterparts were Tuesday.

Fort Wayne will counter with 20-year-old right-hander Edgar Martinez, the youngest player on the team and one of the youngest pitchers in the league. He has struggled in his first two starts, walking six and striking out only four in 6 1/3 innings while also giving up 10 hits, but he has a good slider, a solid changeup and a fastball that touches 91 mph. He's a good prospect and he'll likely improve as the season goes on after dominating at rookie ball in 2018 and 2019. He'll face a Lansing lineup that was frustrated all night Tuesday, especially by starter Matt Waldron and his knuckleball. Waldron got ahead of the vast majority of hitters he faced by throwing his fastball for strikes consistently and Martinez must do the same to set up his plus off-speed offerings.

The TinCaps seemed to break out of their slump at the plate Tuesday night, scoring more runs in one game than they did on their entire six-game road trip. They'll try to make it two in a row tonight – with a win, they'll climb past the Lugnuts in the High-A Central East Division standings.

