TinCaps beat Lansing, 6-3, for second straight win

The TinCaps scratched and clawed for all of their runs and right-hander Gabe Mosser turned in a clutch long relief performance after an injury to help the TinCaps beat the Lansing Lugnuts for the second straight night at Parkview Field, 6-3.

How it Happened

The key inning was Fort Wayne's half of the sixth, in which the TinCaps scored three times without a single hard-hit ball after entering the frame trailing 3-2. Tirso Ornelas started the uprising with a fought-off blooper down the left-field line that landed barely fair and turned into a double. It was a long time coming for Ornelas, who came into the game with an unlucky .207 batting average on balls in play.

A groundout, a walk and a stolen base left runners on second and third for Luis Almanzar, who was just 1 for his previous 13. He was out in front, but dribbled a grounder down the third-base line that could not have been placed any better if he had rolled it. A run scored, Almanzar was safe at first and the game was tied.

Then came controversy. With runners on first and third, pitcher Shohei Tomioka tried a pick-off throw to first. Umpire Bobby Tassone ruled the play a balk, bringing in the go-ahead run and enraging Lansing manager Scott Steinmann. The rule in High-A baseball this year is that the pitcher must disengage with the rubber before stepping off, but Tomioka and Steinmann insisted the pitcher had done so. Steinmann argued vociferously enough that he was ejected from the game. The TinCaps then added insult to injury when Ethan Skender bounced a grounder to the left side and it got past shortstop Max Schuemann for an error, letting Almanzar score to make it 5-3. Scheumann was likely shielded by Almanzar crossing his path as the ball approached him, contributing to the error.

For the second straight night, the Lugnuts took an early lead thanks to third baseman Jordan Diaz. Fort Wayne starter Edgar Martinez got a couple of strikeouts in the first inning with his sharp breaking pitch, but he also gave up a soft single and with two outs, Diaz roped a line drive down the left-field line that stayed fair by just a few feet and cleared the fence by just a few more to make it 2-0 in favor of the visitors. It was Diaz's second homer in as many nights.

Martinez did not have a chance to settle in after his up-and-down first inning. When he came out to warm up for the second inning, he appeared to have tweaked something and the trainer came out to look at him. Martinez departed after only an inning in favor of the right-hander Mosser, who had to come in from the bullpen completely cold.

Mosser ended up working five innings, doing yeoman's work to save the Fort Wayne bullpen and keep the TinCaps in the game. His curveball was working well and he was commanding his fastball, which has been key for the TinCap pitching staff this season.

The score remained 2-0 into the fourth, when the TinCaps finally got something going against Lansing starter Brady Basso. Reinaldo Ilarraza ripped a line drive into the corner in left for a double to start the frame and a groundout and a walk put runners on first and third with one out for Ornelas.

The big DH chopped the ball slowly to the left side and Ilarraza scored easily from third. Ornelas should have been out, but he hustled and first baseman Patrick McColl rushed the play, allowing the ball to hit him in the heel of the glove. Everyone was safe and that became important two batters later when Grant Little used an inside-out swing to rap a curveball through the right side for a game-tying, two-out single. Little, who was the only player in tonight's lineup not in the game for Tuesday's offensive explosion, was fired up as he rounded first, clapping his hands emphatically.

The game didn't stay tied for long. With runners on second and third in the fifth, Lansing backstop Drew Millas smoked a hard ground ball to Almanzar's right and the first baseman made an outstanding diving stop and then scrambled to the bag, diving to put his glove on the base a split-second before Millas crossed. One run scored to make it 3-2, but Almanzar saved a run and possibly more with his sparkling play.

Player of the Game: TinCaps defense

The TinCaps had three great defensive plays that almost certainly saved runs. Almanzar's diving stab in the fifth came in the biggest moment, but the first baseman also made a leaping grab of a bouncing ball in the second on a ball that seemed ticketed for the right-field corner. He had to leap to catch it at its highest point. Shortstop Justin Lopez had to do the same in the seventh with a runner on second when he jumped and snared a line drive that would have cut Fort Wayne's lead in half.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps have won back-to-back games for the first time since May 4 and 5 against West Michigan, the first days of the season. ... Agustin Ruiz came into the game second in High-A Central with 15 RBI after a franchise-record-tying eight on Tuesday. He went 0 for 4. ... Jawuan Harris entered the contest fifth in the league in on-base plus slugging (OPS) at 1.028, getting base at a .472 clip (third) and slugging .556 (sixth). He went 0 for 4. ... With the win, the TinCaps passed Lansing for third place in the High-A Central East Division standings. ... Martinez is the youngest pitcher in High-A Central and the fifth-youngest player overall. ... Ilarraza came into the series hitting .121, but he has five hits in the first two games and has reached base seven times. He doubled, singled, scored a run and stole a base tonight. ... Little singled, drove in a run, walked, stole a base and scored a run. ... Mosser gave up one run in five innings, while striking out four, walking one and giving up three hits.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in this six-game series. The TinCaps will send 22-year-old right-hander Moises Lugo (0-0, 2.25 ERA) to the mound. Lugo has seven strikeouts against two walks in eight innings – he's given up one run over four frames in both of his starts – but his opponent batting average on balls in play is an unsustainably low .143 (the average is about .300), suggesting he's been somewhat lucky.

The Lugnuts will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Richard Guasch (0-0, 1.35 ERA). Guasch has been a huge strikeout pitcher at ever level and has whiffed nine in 6 2/3 innings this season, though his command is somewhat iffy.

