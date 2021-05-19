TinCaps earn scrappy victory over Lansing

Tonight's game was different than the TinCaps' 13-run, 13-hit offensive explosion Tuesday, but it was no less successful.

The TinCaps scored runs on a balk, an error, a swinging bunt single and another infield single in a 6-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts tonight at Parkview Field that featured a little bit of everything and left Fort Wayne with its first back-to-back victories since the first and second game of the season. The victory propelled the TinCaps past the Lugnuts and into third place in the High-A Central East Division.

The key inning was the sixth, when the TinCaps pushed across three runs without hitting a single ball hard. The go-ahead run scored on a balk call that left Lansing manager Scott Steinmann furious, so much so that he was ejected by home plate umpire Bobby Tassone. The TinCaps trailed 3-2 entering the inning, but left with a 5-3 advantage and the bullpen slammed the door, with Brandon Komar and Carter Loewen combining for three scoreless innings and just one hit. Loewen earned his third save.

But it was the sixth inning that made it all possible.

"It's not always going to be games where we bang the ball around," manager Anthony Contreras said. "Sometimes you're going to have to get lucky a little bit, manufacture some things and some things are going to have go your way. That's baseball and we were able to manufacture those three runs with errors and free bases, but that's baseball and we'll take it for what it is right now."

As for the balk that pushed the go-ahead run across and led to Steinmann's early departure from the game? Contreras said it was the right call.

"No, it was a balk," he said. "The new rule (in High-A) is you have to disengage the rubber and he just did a normal pick to first base. The umpires got it right. In my opinion, it's kind of a hard rule to implement because baseball has been one way for the longest time and now we're trying to change that rule and test it out. It's tough when things are getting fast and the game's getting tight to remember the rule that you have to step off and disengage."

For much of the first few innings, the TinCaps had the opposite issue of the one that cropped up in the later innings; instead of hitting the ball softly and finding holes to reach base, Fort Wayne was barreling up the ball, but was unable to do anything with it. In the second inning in particular, the TinCaps ripped three straight line drives that found gloves. A similar problem contributed to Fort Wayne's anemic offensive performance during its six-game road trip against Lake County, when it averaged fewer than two runs per contest.

"We were just like, 'Man, is it going to be another one of those days?'" said outfielder Grant Little, who scored once, walked, drove in a run, stole a base and singled. "But we started to find some holes – last week (against Lake County), we didn't really find any. It was good to see us have a couple bloopers go our way. Recently, it's been the other way around."

The TinCaps fell behind 2-0 in the first inning when Jordan Diaz ripped his second homer in as many nights, this time off 20-year-old right-hander Edgar Martinez, but Fort Wayne's pitching staff was able to keep the score right there until the home team pushed across two runs in the fourth to knot the score. Martinez wasn't part of that effort because he felt some back tightness when he was warming up for the second inning. Contreras said he should be fine, but he'll be re-evaluated Thursday.

Martinez's early exit left Grant Mosser, who had been a planned piggyback starter tonight, to come in cold from the bullpen. It took him a few batters to get settled in, but he grinded through five innings, giving up one run and striking out four to keep the TinCaps within striking distance, yet another contribution to what Little called "the definition of a team win."

"He's that guy that can fill multiple roles," Contreras said of Mosser. "Start, long man, he can pitch late in the game if we need. He did a good job, picking up that length of game, getting us to the seventh and then handing the ball to Komar was big for us."

One more situation to watch: center fielder Jawuan Harris, who came into the game fifth in High-A Central in OPS at 1.028, was removed from the game for a defensive replacement prior to the ninth. That's odd because Harris is a plus defender with good speed and when I asked Contreras about it, he said it was a "team thing, we'll leave it at that."

