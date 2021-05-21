Lansing blows out TinCaps

The TinCaps have to throw this one away immediately.

In a game that was somewhat like a mirror image of Fort Wayne's 13-1 win in the series-opener against the Lansing Lugnuts earlier this week, the TinCaps fell 12-1 at Parkview Field, striking out 18 times and issuing eight walks.

It was just one of those nights at the plate and on the mound, so much so that position player Ethan Skender had to get the final three outs for the TinCaps, a task which he accomplished with some flair, striking out two and giving up only one hit and a walk.

Skender had to come in the game because left-hander Mason Feole, a top-30 prospect in the Padres' farm system according to MLB.com, Baseball America and the Athletic, did not record an out among the five hitters he faced, walking three, uncorking two wild pitches and giving up two singles. The 22-year-old left-hander, who has a lot of idiosyncrasies in his delivery, struggled to locate his fastball and threw a curveball several feet over the catcher's head to the backstop. He'll almost certainly improve as the season goes on, but he's searching right now.

One of the few bright spots for the TinCaps was the performance of outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton, though he had less to show for his effort than he should have. In his first two at-bats, Williams-Sutton flew out to the wall in straightaway center field (the deepest part of the ballpark) and hit a bullet right back to the pitcher for a lineout. He was disappointed, but he said he didn't change his approach for his third at-bat.

"I just wanted to stay aggressive for all of my at-bats today," Williams-Sutton said. "My first at-bat, I wish that had gone out, but I gotta lift a little bit more weight, then the second one, the pitcher, what a snag by him, props to that kid."

Sticking with what was (almost) working paid off for the powerful 23-year-old in his third at-bat as he hit a 409-foot homer, his second long ball of the season, to left-center in the sixth inning for Fort Wayne's only run. Williams-Sutton, who led the Midwest League in OBP in 2019, has gotten off to another hot start this season, getting on base at a .393 clip and slugging at .538. He's been something of a part-time player so far this season – Agustin Ruiz, Tirso Ornelas and Jawuan Harris have all gotten more time in the lineup – but his hot hitting should get him more chances as the season goes on.

"Me at the plate right now, I'm relaxed, I feel very fluid at the plate and hopefully I can keep progressing throughout the year," Williams-Sutton said.

Another highlight for Fort Wayne was the team's defense, which, despite two errors, turned in a handful of outstanding plays for the second straight night. Such is the yin and yang of mid-level minor-league baseball. Reinaldo Ilarraza, who usually plays the infield, played center today and came down with a great leaping catch on a fly ball in the first inning, in addition to several other nice running catches going back. Jawuan Harris, who plays center most often for Fort Wayne and is himself excellent there defensively, was removed from the game late Wednesday for what manager Anthony Contreras called a "team thing" and was not in the lineup Thursday. It's possible Ilarraza gets some more time in center until Harris is allowed to play again.

The defensive performance, which also included an outfield assist from Grant Little in left that saved a run, was swallowed up by the lopsided final score, but Fort Wayne has been flashing some leather recently.

"When guys make incredible plays like that, it's a momentum boost," Williams-Sutton said. "I know we didn't show it tonight, but it brings the pitchers up, it brings the team up. I know the score tonight ... but when guys make plays like that you just give them a round of applause."

In better news for the TinCaps, Friday is, at long last, Anderson Espinoza Day, Part II. Espinoza, who pitched for the first time in nearly five years – after two Tommy John surgeries in the interim – on May 6, will take the mound for the second time this season in the fourth game of the series. Espinoza was sharp in his first outing, touching 97 mph with his fastball and pitching two shutout innings, but he has not pitched since for undisclosed reasons. The plan is that he'll be back as the TinCaps try to bounce back from a tough night.

