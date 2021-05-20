Pregame: TinCaps (6-7) vs. Lansing (6-8)

After a rough road trip that featured five losses in six games, the TinCaps have bounced back in their return to Parkview Field, with back-to-back victories to open a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Wednesday's game was a chaotic affair in which Fort Wayne scored on an error, a balk, a swinging bunt single and an infield single in a 6-3 triumph that featured a pair of TinCaps comebacks.

Relief pitcher Grant Mosser was one of the most significant contributors to the victory, as he pitched five innings following starter Edgar Martinez, who left the game after just one frame because of some back tightness. Mosser, who came in cold out of the bullpen, saved Fort Wayne's relief corps, ensuring the TinCaps don't have a shortage of arms later in the series because of the injury.

Today's TinCaps starter, Moises Lugo, will try to last longer than Martinez, a feat he easily accomplished in his first two starts. In each of those outings, Lugo went four innings and gave up one run, while combining to strike out seven and walk two. He's been somewhat lucky so far, giving up only a .143 opponent's batting average on balls in play (less than half the usual average of .300) and stranding close to 90% of the runners that reach base against him (the usual average is about 70%). He'll have to be more careful than usual against third baseman Jordan Diaz, who has homered to give the Lugnuts the lead in each of the first two games of this series.

Lansing will counter Lugo with 23-year-old right-hander Richard Guasch, a big, powerful Cuban who has double-digit strikeouts per nine innings at every level in the pros. So far this season, he's whiffed nine in 6 2/3 innings and pitched to a 1.35 ERA, though he has walked four, as well. Guasch has what Baseball America described as the best slider in the Oakland A's system, an offering that would already be above-average today if Guasch was a big-leaguer. He also has a plus curveball and a fastball with some cutting action. The TinCaps have thrived most often early in the season when they have attacked the fastball early in counts and stayed away from breaking pitches out of the zone. That strategy will be especially important tonight against a pitcher with two wipeout pitches when he's ahead in the count.

The TinCaps also announced a roster move earlier today, as the Padres sent infielder Kelvin Melean back from Triple-A El Paso to Fort Wayne. Melean was only in El Paso for a few days as a depth piece, but the TinCaps will be glad to have him back: he had a .344 OBP in eight games before being promoted. The TinCaps did not have to send anyone out to make room for Melean, because they had been playing with 27 players on the roster, three fewer than the league maximum of 30.

