TinCaps fall to Lansing, 12-1, first loss on homestand

The TinCaps struck out 18 times in their first loss of a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne fell 12-1 after giving up a pair of home runs and going 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

How it Happened

For the third time in as many games, the Lugnuts jumped in front with some early power. Max Schuemann started the with a triple into the left-center gap and then scored when Cobie Vance hit a fly ball all the way to the wall, on which center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza made a terrific leaping catch. Vance tipped his helmet to Ilarraza when he saw the ball was caught, but it was still 1-0 Lansing.

Michael Guldberg followed by hitting a ball where no one could catch it, launching a home run down the left-field line to make it 2-0 three batters into the game against Fort Wayne starter Moises Lugo.

Lugo didn't have great stuff all evening, giving up another home run in the third inning, a two-run shot off the bat of designated hitter Jordan Diaz to make it 4-0. Diaz homered for the third straight night, launching the ball deep to dead center field, where it landed not only over the fence, but on top of the imposing Summit Club facade, an area that has collected home runs balls from the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. in the past. In addition to the long balls he surrendered, Lugo gave up three fly balls to the wall in center, all of which saw Ilarraza make very good catches to turn them into outs.

Ilarraza's performance was part of a second straight outstanding defensive night for the TinCaps. After three run-saving defensive plays in Wednesday's win over Lansing, the TinCaps followed that up with game in which Ilarraza, who has played infield most of his pro career, showed he knows how to handle the outfield. In left field, Grant Little saved a run when he threw out Shane Selman trying to score from second on a single with a perfect, one-hop strike to catcher Adam Kerner. Kerner also picked Elvis Peralta off third when he wandered too far from the bag after a pitch.

The TinCaps' offense struggled somewhat against Lansing starter Richard Guasch, who showed off what Baseball America called the best slider in the Oakland A's farm system. After walking the first two in the third inning, he retired the final nine hitters he faced in his five-inning outing, in which he struck out seven, walked two and only gave up two hits. He got somewhat lucky near the end of his start giving up three rockets that turned into outs. The most painful example was a line drive off the bat of Dwanya Williams-Sutton that Guasch caught with the edge of his mit to end the third inning with two on and two out. Guasch is a little bit herky-jerky in his delivery and that makes him difficult to face, as well.

Williams-Sutton lined back to the pitcher and flew to the wall in center field in his first two at-bats, but he broke through in the sixth with a 409-foot home run to left-center that cleared the wall by just a few feet. The ball left his bat at 107 mph and was the second homer of the season for the 23-year-old outfielder, who has had a great start to his second season in Fort Wayne after leading the Midwest League in OBP in 2019.

Player of the Game: Jordan Diaz

Diaz, occupying the designated hitter spot, homered for the third straight game, a mammoth shot to straightaway center. He drove in four, scored twice and also singled twice.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps have not been at .500 since May 12, when they were 3-3 entering their game. ... The TinCaps have not yet won three games in a row this season. ... Fort Wayne infielder Kelvin Melean was back in the lineup after a brief foray at Triple-A as a depth piece this week. He went 1 for 4. ... Agustin Ruiz came into the game second in High-A Central in RBI with 15. ... Jonny Homza, Luis Almanzar and Ruiz each struck out at least three times. ... Fort Wayne reliever Austin Smith pitched two shutout innings, giving up just one baserunner (a single) and striking out two. ... Lansing shortstop Schuemann tripled, singled, got hit by a pitch twice, scored four times and stole two bases. He is 10 for 10 on stolen-base attempts this season, tying for the league lead in thefts. ... TinCaps left-hander Mason Feole, a top 30 prospect in the Padres farm system faced five hitters in the ninth and did not record an out, walking three, uncorking two wild pitches and giving up two singles. ... Position player Ethan Skender got all three outs in the ninth inning, giving up one hit and striking out two. ... The final six TinCaps hitters struck out.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. The TinCaps will send 23-year-old right-hander Anderson Espinoza (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound for his first appearance in more than two weeks. Espinoza, who made his first official appearance in 4 1/2 years – he had two Tommy John surgeries in the interim – on May 6, has not pitched since then for undisclosed reasons. He struck out three and gave up one hit in his return to the mound.

The Lugnuts will counter with 24-year-old right-hander Reid Birlingmair (0-2, 4.00 ERA). Opponents are batting .313 against him.

