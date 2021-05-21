TinCaps fall to Lansing, 7-1, Espinoza struggles

The TinCaps lost for the second straight game, falling 7-1 as right-hander Anderson Espinoza struggled in his first start in two weeks. Fort Wayne managed only four hits and lost two of its best hitters to injury.

How it Happened

Outside of one big inning, the game was a pitcher's duel. Unfortunately for the TinCaps, that big inning came from Lansing.

The uprising from the Lugnuts came in the first inning against Espinoza, making his much-anticipated second appearance of the season. After looking sharp in his first outing on May 6, Espinoza had nowhere near his best stuff tonight. The 23-year-old flame-thrower, who had two weeks off after his first appearance in 4 1/2 years, did not get out of the first inning, giving up five hits and walking a pair. He faced nine hitters, took more than 30 pitches and only recorded two outs, departing with the bases loaded and the TinCaps already trailing 4-0.

Espinoza sat 96-97 mph with his fastball in his first start two weeks ago, but tonight he was at 94-95 and topping out at 96 mph. That might seem like a small difference, but it was enough to help the Lugnuts square up some of Espinoza's heaters, which has been a rarity in his pro career. Perhaps a bigger issue, however, was the number of off-speed pitches Espinoza left hanging over the middle of the plate. There were more than a few pitches that floated up to the dish around 87 mph with little movement either horizontally or vertically, on which the Lugnuts did significant damage. Some of those pitches were likely sliders, a pitch Espinoza began throwing in Spring Training because he wasn't completely comfortable with his curveball at that point and was struggling to locate it. He is obviously still developing feel with the slider, though he did get one strikeout with it. All in all, it was a very difficult night for the right-hander.

In relief, the TinCaps brought in lanky right-hander Edwuin Bencomo, who has been one of the best arms out of the bullpen in the league this season. He let one of the runners he inherited score when he uncorked a wild pitch, bringing the score to 5-0, but he struck out the first hitter he faced to stop the bleeding.

Bencomo turned out to be just what the doctor ordered for the Fort Wayne pitching staff, which had struggled for the previous 10 innings, dating back to the start of Friday's game. The 22-year-old hurler faced just one over the minimum in the next four innings, stifling a Lansing offense that had been locked in. Pitching always out of the stretch, he continued his torrid early-season run, utilizing a darting changeup that runs sharply down and in to right-handed batters, a good curveball and a fastball that touches 91 mph.

Though the Fort Wayne bullpen did its job, however, the TinCaps' offense was unable to mount a comeback. The hosts' offensive woes from Thursday, when they struck out 18 times, continued tonight. Tirso Ornelas doubled to the left-center gap in the second inning, but that was the only hit the TinCaps had in the first six innings. In addition, a fourth-inning walk and a fifth-inning hit-by-pitch were both erased by double plays, leading to some groans from the Friday night crowd.

Fort Wayne finally broke the shutout in the seventh inning thanks in part to a Lansing miscue. Reinaldo Ilarraza led off the inning and popped up on the infield. All four infielders converged, but none of them really took charge and a late desperation stab from first baseman Jordan Diaz popped off his mitt and landed in the grass near the pitcher's mound as Ilarraza stood on second base.

Later in the inning, Justin Lopez picked up his team's second hit of the night, roping a single to left-center that easily scored Ilarraza to make it 5-1. Lopez tried to stretch the hit into a double and nearly did so, but was out on a bang-bang play at second. He insisted he was safe, extending his arms out wide in disbelief at the call, but to no avail.

Player of the Game: Edwuin Bencomo

The long relief pitcher threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out four, walking none and giving up only two hits. He has 21 strikeouts in 14 innings this season and is ERA is 0.69, which would be third in the league if he had enough innings to qualify (he is one inning short).

Extra Innings

The loss, combined with a Great Lakes victory over Lake County, sent Fort Wayne into last place in the High-A Central East Division. ... Jawuan Harris came into the game 10th in the league in on-base plus slugging (OPS), fifth in OBP (.425) and leading the league in line drive rate (38%). He went 0 for 4 tonight and after grounding out in the eighth inning, he came up limping, exiting the game with what appeared to be a leg injury. He immediately went down into the clubhouse to get treatment. ... The TinCaps announced Friday that they sold out their game Thursday, with a season-high announced attendance of 2,574. ... TinCaps outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton, who led the Midwest League in OBP in 2019 and had a .932 OPS so far this seaon, fouled a pitch off his knee in the first inning and was in significant pain. He finished his at-bat, but was not able to come out and play defense, so he left the game, as well. ... Lansing shortstop Max Schuemann stole a base in the ninth inning. He is 11 for 11 on steal attempts this season, tied for the league lead in thefts.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Ethan Elliott (0-1, 0.60 ERA) to the mound. Elliott is coming off one of the best starts in franchise history, in which he pitched six shutout innings, faced the minimum 18 hitters, gave up just one hit and struck out 13. He is still looking for his first pro win. The Lugnuts will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Colin Peluse (0-0, 1.13 ERA). He has 10 strikeouts in eight innings this season.

