Aggressive, balanced TinCaps offense finds its way

The TinCaps adjusted to the adjustment.

For the first two games of their series against Lansing, Fort Wayne had success by waiting for its pitches and drawing walks if the Lugnuts refused to come into the zone with fastballs. The strategy worked in a pair of victories. On Thursday and Friday, the Lugnuts started pumping the zone full of strikes early in counts to get ahead and the TinCaps struck out 28 times in two games.

I wrote Friday night, after a 7-1 loss, Fort Wayne's second in a row by a lopsided score, that the TinCaps had to get more aggressive early in counts, adjust to the adjustment the Lugnuts had made and that's exactly what happened tonight. The TinCaps jumped on fastball strikes all game in a 12-7 victory at Parkview Field that featured 15 Fort Wayne hits and six players with multi-hit games.

It takes a balancing act to be aggressive early in counts and still not expand the strike zone, but it's one the TinCaps pulled off tonight.

"The mentality is, you're looking over the plate for the fastball and if it's not there, you take it," manager Anthony Contreras said. "You have to stay aggressive in that approach every single count. You can't be passive, you have to be ready for that fastball at any time. If you're doing that, you can, we call it 'spitting on' pitches out of the zone. (Our hitters) showed a better approach today and hopefully we can keep that going."

The TinCaps took the lead in the third inning on a Jonny Homza home run that made it 4-3 and then pushed across six runs in the fourth inning without an extra-base hit to break the game open. Fort Wayne's offensive explosion enabled it to win handily despite a so-so start from left-hander Ethan Elliott, who came down to earth somewhat after three outstanding performances to open the season.

Elliott, who came into the game with an 0.60 ERA and a league-leading 28 strikeouts had to grind through 4 2/3 innings and he gave up three solo homers, but he also struck out four and gave up no other runs despite not having his best stuff. Contreras was pleased with the way the left-hander kept his composure despite giving up the long balls.

"“It was good to see him face a little adversity,” the fifth-year TinCaps manager said of Elliott. “Obviously he’s been dominating up to this point, but to see him get hit hard a little bit and see him bounce back, I was very pleased with his poise, him being able to get out of jams. You've gotta be able to do that because it's not always smooth sailing in baseball, especially as you move up the ranks, so we were pleased with that aspect.

"Those are the things that set guys apart is when they can keep their head in the game, they don't get too frustrated and they go back to what they do best. That's the sign of a true professional."

Unfortunately for Elliott, he came up just one out short of finally earning his first professional victory. He's now 16 starts into his career and he still only has one decision, a loss. He pitched well enough to get the win tonight, but he'll have to wait at least another turn.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps might want to stop pitching to Lansing's Jordan Diaz. The third baseman homered tonight for the fourth time in five games in this series, this time an opposite field rocket to the right-center gap. He also walked and singled and is seeing the ball extremely well right now.

On the injury front, there was a mixed bag of news tonight. The good news is that outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton could have played in an emergency situation after fouling a ball off his knee in the first inning Friday. Williams-Sutton had been Fort Wayne's hottest hitter and it sounds like he could be back in the lineup soon. The news was less positive about outfielder Jawuan Harris, another hot bat, who – as was feared after he pulled up limping while running out a grounder in the eighth inning Friday – has a hamstring injury. The TinCaps will take a more cautious approach with him. They don't want to rush him back because of the sensitivity of hamstring issues and also because speed is such a big part of his game. Contreras said the team wants Harris 100% before he's back in the lineup.

Finally, pitcher Anderson Espinoza is "good to go" following his start Friday in which he got only two outs among nine batters faced. The TinCaps' top prospect didn't have his best stuff in that outing and that's always cause for concern after a missed start – Espinoza did not pitch against Lake County last week for precautionary reasons – but Contreras said the right-hander felt good coming out of the game and Espinoza will be ready for his next start.

dsinn@jg.net