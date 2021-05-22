Pregame: TinCaps (6-9) vs. Lansing (8-8)

The concept of a "stopper" – a starting pitcher who can reliably pitch deep into a game and therefore is adept at stopping losing streaks – does not have much purpose in the minor leagues. Teams are focused far more on development and keeping players healthy than they are on winning and losing, so they'll err on the side of limiting a pitcher's innings rather than pushing him too much for the sake of a victory.

Today, however, the TinCaps could use a stopper and, thankfully for them, they have a reasonable facsimile of one on the mound for tonight's game. Fort Wayne has lost two in a row by a combined score of 19-2 and have totaled just nine hits while going 1 for 19 with runners in scoring position in those two contests. In the fifth game of a six-game series against Lansing – which has taken an early lead in each of the first four games in this series – the TinCaps are looking for a good start that keeps them in the game while the offense gets back on track.

For that, they'll turn to 24-year-old left-hander Ethan Elliott, the team's Opening Day starter, who has been arguably the best pitcher in High-A Central this season. Elliott has a 0.60 ERA (second in the league) and leads the circuit with 28 strikeouts in only 15 innings. He's coming off a start that was one of the best in Fort Wayne history: six shutout innings in which he faced the minimum 18 hitters, gave up only one baserunner (a single) and struck out 13. His fastball command has been exquisite this season – catcher Adam Kerner said it felt like he and Elliott were playing chess, which was possible because of the left-hander's ability to place his heater anywhere he wants it – and he's the only Fort Wayne pitcher to work six innings in a start so far in 2021. If anyone can stop the TinCaps' slide, it's Elliott.

He'll have to be careful with the top of the Lansing batter order, which has roughed up TinCaps pitching all series. Leadoff hitter Max Schuemann and slugger Jordan Diaz in particular have been deadly, with Scheumann setting the stage for multiple rallies and stealing bases left and right and Diaz cranking three homers in the series. The Lugnuts have put Fort Wayne on its heels in every game this series.

Lansing will counter Elliott with 22-year-old right-hander Colin Peluse. Peluse has been very good in his first 32 innings of pro ball going back to 2019, with 36 strikeouts against 10 walks and a 1.96 ERA, including a 1.13 mark in eight innings this season. He's been somewhat lucky this season as hitters have a .125 batting average on balls in play against him (less than half the usual average of .300), but he gets plenty of soft contact because of his funky delivery, which features a slow start and then a sudden speed-up during the middle of his motion. In addition, Baseball America reported that he touched 98 mph with his fastball in the instructional league last fall – that velocity combined with his ability to mess with hitters' timing through his delivery makes Peluse difficult to square up.

The TinCaps' offense would be in for a difficult night no matter what against Peluse, but it will be made even tougher by the absence of two of Fort Wayne's best hitters: outfielders Jawuan Harris and Dwanya Williams-Sutton. Both left Friday's game early, Williams-Sutton after fouling a pitch off his knee and Harris after appearing to injure his hamstring running out a ground ball. The pair both had OPS marks above .900 and the TinCaps desperately need that kind of production right now. Instead, Reinaldo Ilarraza, an infielder who had a terrific defensive performance in center field Thursday, will get another start in the middle outfield spot. Agustin Ruiz will be in right and Grant Little will be back in left.

dsinn@jg.net