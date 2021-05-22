TinCaps beat Lansing, 12-7, behind resurgent offense

The TinCaps' hitting attack bounced back from a couple of tough nights in a row and clinched a split of their six-game series against Lansing with a 12-7 victory tonight at Parkview Field.

How it Happened

After two miserable nights at the plate, Fort Wayne's offense jumped all over Lansing starting pitcher Colin Teluse from the first inning tonight. Teluse came into the game with a 1.13 ERA and possessing a fastball in the mid-90s, but the TinCaps weren't intimidated.

The home team had loaded the bases in the first inning, but didn't score, as Justin Lopez grounded to second to end the inning. That left Fort Wayne 1 for 20 with runners in scoring position in the last three games. The TinCaps were right back at it in the second inning, however, as a Kelvin Melean infield single and a double down the left-field line from Luis Almanzar put runners on second and third with nobody out. This time, Fort Wayne did not miss its opportunity: Ethan Skender grounded a single up the middle to score one run and then Grant Little ripped a line drive to right-center to drive in two more and put the TinCaps up 3-2 after they'd faced an early two-run deficit.

The Lugnuts had jumped in front against Fort Wayne starter Ethan Elliott when right fielder Jake Suddleson and first baseman Williams Simoneit led off the second inning with back-to-back home runs to almost the exact same spot off the facade in straightaway center field.

On a 2-0 count with one out in the third inning, TinCaps catcher Jonny Homza rocketed a home run 384 feet to left-center, a blast that left his bat at 107 mph. The solo shot, his third of the season, put Fort Wayne in front 4-3, a lead it would maintain the rest of the night.

With that margin in hand, the TinCaps broke the game open in the fourth, chasing Teluse from the game in the process. A walk and a single put two on to start the inning and a Reinaldo Ilarraza sacrifice bunt attempt turned into a hit when the ball died in the grass in no-man's-land on the third-base line. Little followed with his second RBI hit of the night to make it 5-3 and one batter later Teluse's night was done.

The onslaught continued against reliever Bryce Nightengale. The 6-foot-5 right-hander nearly escaped with no further damage when he struck out Tirso Ornelas with a nice curveball for the second out with the bases still loaded, but then, with the game still in the balance, he drilled Homza in the ankle, allowing the catcher to pick up a painful RBI. The TinCaps' clutch hitting, which had been almost entirely absent the previous two nights, showed up at that point as Justin Lopez and Kelvin Melean picked up back-to-back two-run singles to extend the Fort Wayne advantage to 10-3.

Elliott, who came into the game with the second-best ERA in High-A Central at 0.60, did not have his best stuff. The pair of homers tripled his season total for earned runs allowed and he gave up another homer in the third inning, a shot to right-center field off the bat of red-hot Lugnuts third baseman Jordan Diaz, who has homered four times in this series.

The TinCaps left-hander did not have nearly the same kind of stuff he had in his first three starts of the season, leaving more pitches up and out over the plate, especially with his slider. He did not have the same pinpoint accuracy with his fastball he'd shown in his brilliant start against Lake County a week ago (six innings, 13 K's, no runs) and the Lugnuts aggressively attacked his mistakes, not allowing him to get ahead. Still, Elliott grinded his way through and kept the TinCaps in the game until the fourth-inning outburst pushed them well in front.

Player of the Game: Jonny Homza

Homza went 1 for 3 with a home run, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two runs scored. The home run broke an 0-for-14 slump for the catcher.

Extra Innings

Parkview Field was sold out for the third straight game. ... The win, combined with a pair of West Michigan losses to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, allowed the TinCaps to climb out of last place in the High-A Central East Division. ... After going 1 for 19 with runners in scoring position in the previous two games, the TinCaps were 6 for 10 tonight. ... Fort Wayne had more hits in the first four innings (12) than it did in the last two games combined (nine). ... Elliott came into the game leading High-A Central in strikeouts with 28. He went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk. His ERA rose to 1.83. The left-hander came within one out of being eligible for his pro win in 16 starts. ... Austin Beck, the 2017 No. 6 overall pick, added a fourth solo homer for the Lugnuts in the sixth, snapping an 0-for-13 slump in this series. ... Melean went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. He is working on an eight-game hitting streak in High-A (he did not get a hit in a Triple-A game he played in the midst of the streak). ... Ilarraza, Little, Ornelas, Almanzar, Skender and Melean all had two hits. Skender scored three times.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Sunday for the finale of this six-game series at Parkview Field, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. It will be the first Sunday game at the downtown ballpark this season (a game scheduled for May 9 was rained out).

The TinCaps will send 24-year-old right-hander Matt Waldron (1-1, 3.68 ERA) to the mound for his second start of the series. He pitched five innings and gave up just two hits and a run while striking out five in 13-1 Fort Wayne win Tuesday. Waldron has gone at least 4 2/3 innings in all three of his starts this season. The Lugnuts will counter with 22-year-old righty Stevie Emanuels (1-0, 0.96 ERA). Emanuels is in his first pro season after getting drafted in the fifth round in 2020.

