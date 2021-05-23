Pregame: TinCaps (7-9) vs. Lansing (8-9)

It's Getaway Day at Parkview Field and the TinCaps are in their home Sunday Padres jerseys for the first time this season. They were supposed to play a Sunday home game against West Michigan on May 9, but that game was rained out, leaving Fort Wayne with a 3-2 series victory. The TinCaps have already won three of the first five in this series against the Lansing Lugnuts and can make it two straight series wins at home with another triumph today.

To get that win, Fort Wayne will try to continue the same offensive approach that led it to so much success Saturday night, which ended in a 12-7 TinCaps win. The hosts had 15 hits in that game and scored six runs in the fourth inning without an extra-base hit, evidence of Fort Wayne's ability up and down the lineup to put together professional at-bats and keep the line moving. Manager Anthony Contreras said the key was being more aggressive with fastballs early in counts, while maintaining the ability to lay off off-speed pitches and work walks if the Lugnuts declined to come into the zone.

The TinCaps will once again be without two of their best hitters today as outfielders Dwanya Williams-Sutton (knee) and Jawuan Harris (hamstring) are on the bench for the second straight game. Both left Friday's matchup with injuries. Williams-Sutton could have played Saturday in an emergency situation, Contreras said, while Harris's injury might take a bit longer to heal fully. It's possible that Williams-Sutton could get in the game late today as a pinch-hitter, as well.

On the mound, Fort Wayne has 24-year-old right-hander Matt Waldron, who is making his second start of the week. It's a quirk of the six-game series that comprise the schedule in 2021 that teams with a five-man rotation (like the TinCaps) will have a pitcher make two starts against the same team in the same week. Waldron mixes a low-90s fastball with a sharp-breaking curveball, plus a knuckleball that hits the low-80s and befuddled the Lugnuts on Tuesday. Lansing managed just two hits and one run in five innings against Waldron in that start and he earned the victory, making him the first – and, to this point, the only – starter to do so this season. Contreras said Waldron won't change his strategy much from his first start.

"He's watching four other games, he's remembering the first one he threw and you learn a lot about a team just by watching them over and over again," the manager said. "That's one of the good things for a pitcher in terms of a six-game series. ... Hopefully he can make adjustments on what he's seeing out there. We want him to be aggressive and pitch his game. We don't need to sit there and try to re-invent the whole program just because we've seen these guys for five days. He has his strengths, he's going to pitch to his strengths."

The only run Waldron gave up Tuesday was on a solo homer to Jordan Diaz, who has absolutely mashed in this series. The Lansing infielder has four home runs in five games, one each to left, left-center, center and right-center. Fortunately for the TinCaps and Waldron, Diaz is not in the lineup today. Waldron will try to get off to a good start and keep the Lugnuts down early, hoping to end a streak of five straight games in which Lansing scores first.

The visitors will counter Waldron with 22-year-old right-hander Stevie Emanuels, a 2020 fifth-round pick in his first season of pro ball. He's been good in two starts with a 0.96 ERA in 9 1/3 innings and nine strikeouts and against two walks. He was an All-American at Washington in 2020 and was 16th in the country in strikeout rate with more than 15 K/9. Emanuels can touch 96 mph with his fastball and mixes in an average changeup and breaking ball, a repertoire that is more than good enough to get outs at this level. The TinCaps will need to carry over the disciplined approach that made them successful Saturday if they want to earn a win before they go back on the road.

