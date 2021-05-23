TinCaps fall to Lansing, 8-3, split series

The TinCaps let a two-run lead slip away in the late innings and dropped the finale of a six-game series with the Lansing Lugnuts at Parkview Field 8-3. The teams split the series.

How it Happened

The game started as badly as possible for the TinCaps. On the first pitch of the game, shortstop Max Schuemann jumped on a fastball and pulled it down the line in right field off TinCaps starter Matt Waldron. The ball cleared the fence for a home run and a 1-0 Lugnuts lead, meaning the visitors had struck first in all six games in this series.

Waldron was momentarily rattled by the early homer and walked catcher Drew Millas, hitting second, on four pitches. The right-hander came into the game with the third-lowest walk rate in High-A Central. After those rocky first two batters, however, Waldron settled in. He gave up a broken-bat single in the first inning on a good pitch, as well, but other than that he was nearly perfect for the rest of his outing.

The 24-year-old used everything in his arsenal – a fastball touching 94 mph, a sharp curveball in the high-70s and a knuckleball around 80 mph – to keep the Lugnuts off balance for the second time in a week. Waldron picked off Jake Suddleson to strand two runners in the first inning and then retired 13 consecutive hitters, striking out seven of them, before giving up a two-out double in the fifth inning to right-fielder Shane Selman. The TinCap hurler immediately got out of the mini-jam when he froze designated hitter Lester Madden with a 77 mph curveball, his final pitch of the day.

Waldron left the game in line for the win because the TinCaps had erased the early deficit. The Fort Wayne uprising came in the third inning, when it continued the clutch hitting that had been a mainstay of its victory Saturday. After an Adam Kerner walk to open the inning against Lansing starter Stevie Emanuels, Reinaldo Ilarraza tried to bunt him over, but the bunt was perfect and Ilarraza reached with a single. Grant Little followed with sharp single to left-center, his third RBI hit in two nights, to knot the score at 1. Emanuels got the next two batters to leave him on the verge of escaping with minimal damage, but catcher Jonny Homza came through in the big moment, ripping a double into the left-field corner to bring both runners home and make it 3-1. It was Homza's second go-ahead extra-base hit in as many days after a home run that gave the TinCaps the lead for good Saturday.

Unfortunately for Homza, after playing the hero early in the game, he got a taste of being the goat in the seventh inning. The Lugnuts had drawn closer with a run off reliever Sam Keating in the sixth – a Michael Guldberg sacrifice fly that drove in Scheumann – and had put the first two runners on against right-hander Brandon Komar in the next frame. First baseman Patrick McColl tried to drop a sacrifice bunt down and it was perfectly-placed on the first-base line. Homza, playing first, charged, fielded it and tried to get McColl at first with second baseman Ethan Skender covering, but his looping throw was well high and down the right-field line, wild enough that both runners came around to score and leapfrog the Lugnuts into a 4-3 lead.

That might have hurt more, but Lansing opened the game up in the eighth inning. RBI hits for Ryan Gridley and Cobie Vance made it a 6-3 advantage and then McColl, who had affected the game with small ball an inning earlier, showed off his power, turning on a pitch and launching it way over the right-field wall for a two-run homer, the first of his pro career in 13 games. Right-fielder Tirso Ornelas did not move as the ball sailed far over his head.

The TinCaps made a bid to get a comeback going in the eighth, putting the first two runners on with a sharp single and a walk. After an Ethan Skender strikeout, Kerner roped a line drive back up the middle, but pitcher Jack Weisenburger snared it before it could reach center field, starting a hard-luck double play as Justin Lopez was caught a few steps off second base. Kerner stood at the plate in disbelief after the ball was caught and that was the end of Fort Wayne's chance to get back into the game.

Player of the Game: Matt Waldron

Making his second start in the series against the Lugnuts, Waldron was just as good as he was the first time. His first start: five innings, one run, two hits, five strikeouts, one walk. Today: five innings, one run, three hits, eight strikeouts, one walk. He lowered his ERA to 3.20, but got a no-decision when the bullpen couldn't hold the lead.

Extra Innings

This was the first day game at Parkview Field in 2021. ... TinCaps third baseman Kelvin Melean went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. He has a nine-game hitting streak. ... Fort Wayne was without outfielders Dwanya Williams-Sutton (knee) and Jawuan Harris (hamstring) for the second straight game. ... Lansing infielder Jordan Diaz, who had four home runs in the first five games of the series, was not in the lineup today. ... Ilarraza had two hits for the second straight game. ... Suddleson was picked off first base twice by TinCaps pitchers. ... Komar came into the game with a 0.93 ERA, but gave up four earned runs in three innings to see it rise to 3.55. He took the loss.

What's Next?

The TinCaps will have Monday off because there are no Monday games in High-A Central this season. On Tuesday, they'll start a six-game series against the in-state rival South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field in South Bend. It will be the first West Division opponent for Fort Wayne this season. The TinCaps will return to Parkview Field on June 1 for the start of a six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. On that date, Parkview Field capacity will expand to 40% from its current 30%.

dsinn@jg.net