TinCaps let lead get away in series-finale loss to Lansing

For a good part of the game Sunday, the TinCaps seemed on their way to a series-clinching victory thanks to a second excellent start from reliever Matt Waldron within a week. The bats were clicking, the weather was warm and it was the first Sunday afternoon game at Parkview Field in 644 days, bringing back a mainstay event during Fort Wayne summers.

Then, the Lugnuts started hitting. A run in the sixth, two more in the seventh and four big tallies in the eighth sent to the TinCaps to a disappointing series split as they head out on the road to face South Bend beginning Tuesday.

Waldron was the star, bouncing back from giving up a home run on the very first pitch of the game to pitch five excellent innings, striking out eight. He retired 13 hitters in a row during one juncture, striking out seven of them, and then capped his day with an eighth strikeout on a sharp 77 mph curveball to get out of a mini-jam with a runner on second in the fifth.

"The first inning, the first pitch is not ideal," Waldron said of the home run. "I didn't really think anything of it. Right after that happened, I talked to (catcher Adam) Kerner and said, 'I gotta do better here and pick up from where I left off (in my last start).'

"Essentially, I just wanted to establish the fastball early and then the knuckleball came in and started working,” Waldron said. “I threw harder this week than I have yet (this season), so that definitely helped to keep them off balance.”

The 24-year-old right-hander has an interesting mix of pitches in that he throws a 92-93 mph fastball (that, encouragingly, touched 94 several pitches today for the first time this season) along with a sharp-breaking curve, a slider and also the knuckleball. Most knuckleball pitchers use the knuckler as their primary weapon, but for Waldron, it's just one arrow in his quiver. He threw it 36% of the time today and it's a potent pitch, sitting around 80 mph with almost no movement. When it's paired with the fastball and the breaking pitches, it can be deadly.

"I want to use that knuckleball and fastball as much as I can, but you want something with that same intensity that's not a fastball," Waldron said. "So being aggressive with the slider, that way I'm not slowing down (my motion) with the knuckleball. It's just finding the right pitches to throw and what's working that day."

Between Waldron and fellow 24-year-old Ethan Elliott, the TinCaps have a formidable top two in the rotation. If top prospect Anderson Espinoza can stay healthy and find his pre-injury form, that's as good a trio as you'll find in any rotation in High-A.

The Fort Wayne offense was much more of a mixed bag Sunday than it was Saturday, when the TinCaps pounded 15 hits and scored 12 runs. It looked like it would be another big day early on, when Fort Wayne pushed across three runs in the third inning thanks to RBI hits from Grant Little and Jonny Homza, but that was all the TinCaps could muster. They went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position in the final six innings (though Kerner hit a bullet of a line drive right back to the pitcher with two on in the eighth inning that turned into a hard-luck double play) and struggled with a steady diet of breaking pitches in the middle innings and velocity in the later frames. That inconsistency was a microcosm of the series for Fort Wayne, which scored 12-plus runs twice and three or fewer runs three times.

“Early on was decent,” manager Anthony Contreras said of his team’s approach at the plate. “(Lansing) brought in the Hall kid and he started going predominantly to his breaking ball and we had a tough time trying to adjust to that. That’ll be something we address going forward.

"Then they bring in their big velocity arms at the end, we're going to have to do a better job of shortening up and putting the ball in play and not chasing out of the zone, which is a constant task for us every time we go to the plate. There’s things to work on, there’s things to pat our back on and we’ll go forward and make adjustments as needed."

The TinCaps' bullpen struggled and Fort Wayne is still looking for relievers that can get outs in the late innings consistently. Right-hander Sam Keating gave up a run in his inning of work, lowering his ERA to 20.25, while Brandon Komar had his first rough outing of the season, giving up six runs (four earned) in three innings after entering the game with a 0.93 ERA. Edwuin Bencomo and Gabe Mosser have been good in long relief roles and Carter Loewen has been a solid closer, but the rest of the bullpen is still being worked out.

The good news is that when the TinCaps return from South Bend for a series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels beginning on June 1, capacity at Parkview Field will increase to 40% from its current 30% and to 100% in certain select areas of the ballpark. It's getting closer to normal at Parkview Field and a Sunday afternoon game was just the latest sign.

