Pregame: TinCaps (10-13) vs. Cedar Rapids (10-14)

The TinCaps are back at Parkview Field tonight for the first time since May 23 as the season's second month dawns. Since it last played at home, Fort Wayne had an eventful trip to South Bend, in which the teams split six games and also engaged in a brawl that ended with infielder Kelvin Melean and newly-arrived pitcher Sam Williams (who was at the center of the controversy) on the suspended list.

The TinCaps won three games in a row for the first time all year while they were away, but lost the series finale 12-2. In addition to losing Williams and Melean to suspension, relievers Mason Feole, a top-30 Padres prospect, and Wen-Hua Sung were placed on the 7-Day Injured List on May 27. That makes them eligible to come off Thursday, but there is no guarantee they'll be back by then.

After all that excitement on their trip west, the TinCaps return home tonight to start a six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels of the High-A Central West Division, Fort Wayne's second consecutive cross-divisional opponent. The Kernels have also been middling early in the season, with a 10-14 record, though they lead the league in home runs. The TinCaps are trying to climb out of last place in the tightly-packed East Division, which has only four games separating Fort Wayne and first-place West Michigan.

The TinCaps will send 22-year-old right-hander Moises Lugo to the mound to start the series and he'll also get the start in Sunday's series finale, barring an unforeseen circumstance. Lugo has given up three home runs in four starts this season, so it's possible there will be some fireworks in the early innings tonight, but the righty has also pitched to a 3.50 ERA in four starts, covering 18 innings. He's been somewhat lucky, as opponents have managed just a .170 batting average on balls in play against him (much lower than the usual average of .300), but he gave up only two hits and one run in five innings in his most recent outing, against South Bend.

The Kernels, a Minnesota Twins farm team, will counter with 25-year-old right-hander Tyler Beck, who has been outstanding at every stop in his short pro career – he was a 30th-round draft pick in 2019. The 6-foot-1 Beck, who began his college career at Purdue before transferring to a junior college, will be making just his third start professional start tonight (all of which have come this season), but he's pitched at least 3 1/3 innings in all four of his appearances in 2021, so he's no stranger to longer outings. He has a 2.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 innings to go along with only four walks and eight hits, good for a stellar 0.75 WHIP. He possesses a low-90s fastball, but has thrown about 70% off-speed pitches in his other starts, preferring to give hitters a steady diet of junk. The TinCaps will have to be disciplined and spit on pitches out of the zone.

The Fort Wayne lineup is topped by left-fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton, who has been the team's best hitter so far this season with a .970 on-base plus slugging (OPS) and a walk rate in excess of 22%. He hasn't started since May 26, but he'll be leading off for the first time in his pro career tonight. High-A Central RBI leader Agustin Ruiz, who has knocked in 21 this season and also blasted six homers (second in the league), will hit third and play right field.

In addition to what's happening on the field, there are two significant developments off the diamond today. First, capacity at Parkview Field has increased from 30% to 40%, or about 4,000 fans. The capacity will likely increase to 60% later in June. Second, those interested in doing so are welcome to return to the downtown stadium during off hours to run, walk or explore for the first time since March 2020.

