Pregame: TinCaps (10-14) vs. Cedar Rapids (11-14)

Happy rainy Anderson Espinoza Day. The TinCaps' top prospect will take the mound tonight against the Cedar Rapids Kernels for his fourth start of the season. Of course, that assumes that the game will be played, which is no sure thing as I write this an hour before first pitch.

There is projected to be a pocket of time between rain cells that could allow the game to be played, or at least the five innings needed to make it an official contest. But the rain is continuing right now and the field is very wet, with some standing water on the baselines. Thankfully for the TinCaps, Parkview Field drains very well, so if the rain does stop for any length of time, it's likely the game will at least get started. Fort Wayne could use a game tonight to erase the bad taste from Tuesday's 7-4 loss that featured a tie-breaking ninth-inning home run from Cedar Rapids slugger Trey Cabbage. TinCaps relievers gave up five runs in five innings with seven walks and TinCaps hitters struck out 13 times. Manager Anthony Contreras was disappointed in both of those developments and insisted his team needs to be better.

Espinoza needs to be better than he was the last time he pitched in Fort Wayne. The 23-year-old right-hander, once the No. 2 pitching prospect in all of baseball, is still on the road to full recovery after two Tommy John surgeries in four years. In his return, he's had two good starts out of three, but the last time out at Parkview Field, he gave up five runs in 2/3 of an inning and his velocity was down a touch. He bounced back from that outing with two shutout innings against South Bend last week, a start in which he struck out three, walked none and gave up only one hit. After three starts at two innings apiece, it's possible he begins to stretch out tonight if he's feeling well, but the rain might diminish the chances of that happening, especially if the start of the game is delayed.

The Kernels will counter Espinoza with left-hander Kody Funderburk, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound former 15th-round pick. After a pair of solid but unspectacular seasons at rookie-ball and Low-A in 2018 and '19, he has gotten off to a terrific start at High-A in 2021, striking out 23 in 18 1/3 innings with an 0.98 ERA. He has not given up more than one run in any of his five appearances (four starts) and in his last outing he went 4 2/3 scoreless innings, struck out nine and gave up only three hits. The TinCaps will have their work cut out for them to cut down on strikeouts in the early innings tonight.

Once again, however, the starters are likely somewhat less important in this matchup because these teams possess the two worst bullpens in High-A Central. In addition to Fort Wayne's struggles Tuesday, Cedar Rapids relievers let a lead get away in the late innings because they walked three hitters in one frame and a passed ball brought one of them home.

The TinCaps lineup won't be as dangerous as it was last night because Dwanya Williams-Sutton and Agustin Ruiz are not on the card today. Williams-Sutton was removed from the game in the seventh inning Tuesday for "precautionary reasons", about four innings after he got hit in the head with an off-speed pitch and appeared somewhat wobbly. This afternoon, he was placed on the 7-Day Injured List. Ruiz, tied for the league lead in RBI, is starting a two-game suspension tonight for his role in the dust-up between the TinCaps and South Bend Cubs last week. Infielder Kelvin Melean is back from his three-game suspension and batting eighth today, while Justin Lopez still has two more games of his three-game bid before he can return.

